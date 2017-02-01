Olamide Becomes Glo Ambassador

Street music king and arguably Nigeria’s most sought-after musician at the moment, Olamide Adedeji a.k.a. Olamide Badoo, has been signed on by Globacom as a brand ambassador.

Olamide joins another high flying musician Inetimi Alfred Odon, popularly known as Timaya who was accepted into the exclusive club of Glo brand ambassadors a couple of months ago.

According to a press release from Globacom’s head office in Lagos, Olamide was signed on as an ambassador because of his creativity and diligence, which have earned him an enviable status in the music industry. The company said both Olamide and Timaya have become sources of inspiration to millions of Nigerian youths.

The statement said Olamide, Timaya, Ibrahim and Dumas will be in good company with other high flying mega stars who are already ambassadors to Globacom. These include ace actress, Patience Ozokwor popularly called Mama G; music divas, Omawumi and Ego, delectable Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, stand-up comedians Basketmouth and Bovi Ugboma; fast rising musicians Reekado Banks, Korede Bello and Hadizah Blell (Di’ja), Africa Rapper Number One, MI.; and a host of other mega stars.

Olamide is a 27 year-old graduate of the Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode. He sings and raps mostly in his indigenous Yoruba language with a superb blend of street patois. He has several musical hits in his kitty.