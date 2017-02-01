Olamide Becomes Glo Ambassador

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Entertainment |

Olamide Becomes Glo Ambassador

Olamide Becomes Glo Ambassador Olamide Adedeji

Street music king and arguably Nigeria’s most sought-after musician at the moment, Olamide Adedeji a.k.a. Olamide Badoo, has been signed on by Globacom as a brand ambassador.

Olamide joins another high flying musician Inetimi Alfred Odon, popularly known as Timaya who was accepted into the exclusive club of Glo brand ambassadors a couple of months ago.

According to a press release from Globacom’s head office in Lagos, Olamide was signed on as an ambassador because of his creativity and diligence, which have earned him an enviable status in the music industry. The company said both Olamide and Timaya have become sources of inspiration to millions of Nigerian youths.

The statement said Olamide, Timaya, Ibrahim and Dumas will be in good company with other high flying mega stars who are already ambassadors to Globacom. These include ace actress, Patience Ozokwor popularly called Mama G; music divas, Omawumi and Ego, delectable Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, stand-up comedians Basketmouth and Bovi Ugboma; fast rising musicians Reekado Banks, Korede Bello and Hadizah Blell (Di’ja), Africa Rapper Number One, MI.; and a host of other mega stars.

Olamide is a 27 year-old graduate of the Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode. He sings and raps mostly in his indigenous Yoruba language with a superb blend of street patois. He has several musical hits in his kitty.

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 45 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 49 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 4 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 7 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 15 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 19 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 24 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 29 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 33 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 36 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 40 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 44 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

12 hours 1 minute ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 10 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 16 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Entertainment 02/02/2017 10:56:00 Olamide Becomes Glo Ambassador

Olamide Becomes Glo Ambassador

Street music king and arguably Nigeria’s most sought-after musician at the moment, Olamide Adedeji a.k.a. Olamide Badoo, has been signed on by Globacom as a

0 Entertainment 02/02/2017 08:46:00 Beyonce pregnant with twins: first photos!

Beyonce pregnant with twins: first photos!

Beyonce's pregnant announcement 2017 – this sensational news blew out the network! Just a couple hours ago the news was officially confirmed on the replenishment

0 Entertainment 02/02/2017 09:42:00 I Will kiss Falz, marry Adekunle Gold and kill myself - Simi (video)

I Will kiss Falz, marry Adekunle Gold and kill myself - Simi (video)

Nigerian singer Simi has revealed that she will kiss colleague Falz and get married to Adekunle Gold both of who are rumored to be dating

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 20/01/2017 02:52:00 Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:02:00 No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister

0 Videos 24/01/2017 05:31:00 Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next

0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:39:00 Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:34:00 Buhari’s government, Nigerian Air Force in trouble over IDP bombing

Buhari’s government, Nigerian Air Force in trouble over IDP bombing

- A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force recently bombed a camp for internally displaced persons in Borno state - About nine different rights

0 Videos 04/01/2017 04:27:00 How female lecturer died over N150,000

How female lecturer died over N150,000

- A female lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Christie Agbulu has been killed by her abductors over N150,000 - The lecturer was kidnapped

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 18:18:00 Wanted: Sanity in the power sector

Wanted: Sanity in the power sector

By Dele Sobowale“Ability can be assessed fairly accurately… Character is not so easily measured….it is more important, though more difficult, to assess a person’s character…I

0 News 28/01/2017 07:10:00 Australian Open: Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus To Claim Record 23rd Grand Slam Title

Australian Open: Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus To Claim Record 23rd Grand Slam Title

Serena Williams secured an Open-era record 23rd grand slam title by beating her older sister Venus to become Australian Open champion.After a nervous start, Serena

0 News 30/01/2017 16:59:00 Buhari: PDP chieftain says President will return home safely

Buhari: PDP chieftain says President will return home safely

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Mohammed Ilupeju, has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will return home safely. According to a report by Tribune,

0 News 30/01/2017 18:40:00 Premier League: Fernandinho return can fortify Manchester City

Premier League: Fernandinho return can fortify Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne believes Fernandinho's return from suspension will provide the foundation for Manchester City to get their spluttering Premier League campaign back on track

0 News 31/01/2017 07:11:00 Yemen: Rebel 'suicide boat' attack kills 2 Saudi sailors

Yemen: Rebel 'suicide boat' attack kills 2 Saudi sailors

Yemeni rebel "suicide" boats attacked a Saudi warship on patrol in the Red Sea, killing two sailors in a rare naval clash in the nearly

0 News 31/01/2017 08:20:00 Pulse Album Review: Hip-hop never sounded quite so real on Kay's

Pulse Album Review: Hip-hop never sounded quite so real on Kay's "Appetizers"

EP - AppetizersArtiste - KayRecord Label - Indie (2017)Duration- 53 minutes   Kay is an emerging Nigerian lyricist who shows originality and depth in his delivery. He

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:14:00 Game Of Romance 2

Game Of Romance 2

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:23:00 Rooted Madness

Rooted Madness

This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:35:00 African Beauty 2

African Beauty 2

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:52:00 Crying Without Tears 2

Crying Without Tears 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:03:00 Tempted To Touch

Tempted To Touch

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:17:00 The Spark

The Spark

JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come