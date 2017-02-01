Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe arrested for N6.3m forex scam

LAGOS—Less than six days to his appearance before Magistrate A. J. Atunwa at Roseline Omotosho Court House in Ikeja, GRA, for alleged theft of nine iPhone sets, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, who had a celebrated romance with popular actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has been arrested for a case of fraud at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.
The reports, supported by a video clip, which has since gone viral on social media, claims that the filmmaker, disguised as a doctor, attempted to defraud a Bureau de Change operator of hard currency of an amount above N6 million.
Confirming the report, the Lagos State Police Command has issued a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus.
Seun Egbegbe
In the statement, entitled Arrest of Fraudsters, the PPRO explained how the incident happened: “Today (yesterday) at about 1p.m., one Seun Karim, a.k.a. Egbegbe, and one Ayo Oyekan, disguised as the MD of Gbagada General Hospital and the other as a patient.
“They lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna, both Bureau de Change members, from different locations, that they needed US9,000 dollars and £3,000 pounds.
“The unsuspecting victims brought same to the suspects at the hospital, where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.
“The victims raised alarm and subsequently the suspects were arrested by the policemen attached to the hospital.
“Further to the arrest of the fraudsters, many members of the bureau de change are trooping to the office with similar complaint against the suspects.”
At the official rate of N305 to one US$, 9,000 dollars would approximate N2,742,740.12, while at N381.64 official rate for the one pound, £3,000 comes to N1,144,915.27.
However, at the parallel market where one USD goes for N497, $9,000 would fetch N4,473,000, while £3,000 would fetch N1,836,000, with N612 pursuing one British pound. The total street value of the forex involved comes to N6,309,000.
Recall that last November, Seun Egbegbe was arrested after he was beaten to a pulp at the Computer Village, Ikeja, for allegedly attempting to cart away nine sets of iPhones.
He was subsequently charged to court and is due to appear in court February 8, after the first hearing in the case was adjourned.
Related Articles
Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe arrested for N6.3m forex scam
LAGOS—Less than six days to his appearance before Magistrate A. J. Atunwa at Roseline Omotosho Court House in Ikeja, GRA, for alleged theft of nine
Olamide Becomes Glo Ambassador
Street music king and arguably Nigeria’s most sought-after musician at the moment, Olamide Adedeji a.k.a. Olamide Badoo, has been signed on by Globacom as a
Beyonce pregnant with twins: first photos!
Beyonce's pregnant announcement 2017 – this sensational news blew out the network! Just a couple hours ago the news was officially confirmed on the replenishment
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list
Do you think Illuminati rule the world? Do the members of this surreptitious society know all the world top-secrets? Many people on the planet believe
New Shiites group emerge in Borno state
- The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno state has made a new discovery - They discovered a new factional sect of the Islamic
Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)
- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani
Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation
- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN
- The anxiety generated over the fate of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has shifted to the court - Lagos-based lawyer
Most Read NewsView all posts
254 pregnant women, nursing mothers escape NYSC paramilitary training
By Daud Olatunji, AbeokutaThe National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ogun State says no fewer than 254 pregnant women , nursing mothers and others with
Arrest for El-Rufai for lying against Jesus - Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on new media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has called for the arrest of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir
Buhari hasn’t convinced Nigerians he passed school certificate examination – Junaid Mohammed
You once came out to accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of perpetuating the worst form of nepotism in Nigeria; do you still hold this view? Absolutely! I
Lilian Esoro: Actress gives estranged husband hilarious birthday shout out
Today, February 2, 2017, is Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin's birthday. The manager got a shout out from his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro. play Lilian Esoro shares
Hunter shoots wife, mother-in-law, pastor over land
Afeez Hanafi A hunter at Iwewe-Ichama community in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Jerome Adoko, has been arrested by the police for allegedly
I love Buhari and Nigeria – Biafra Times publisher sings new song in police den
The publisher of Biafra Times who was arrested by security operatives in Lagos has expressed his love for President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria. The publisher has
Most Watched Movies
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Queen Of The Niger 2
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Tears of Sacrifice 2
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
The Hostage
Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Post Your Comment below: >>