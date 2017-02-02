Toke Makinwa In Fresh Trouble With Ex-Husband Maje Over 'On Becoming'

The trouble between Media personality Toke Makinwa and her estranged husband, Maje Ayida seems far from being over yet, as Maje has hired law firms from the UK and Nigeria to see to the stoppage of sales of Toke’s Memoir – On Becoming – released November last year.
In an exclusive report by TheCable Lifestyle, Maje’s lawyers have sent Toke a “letter of demand” to that effect.
In her memoir 'On becoming' which had great sales last year, Toke had written about her relationship with Maje, accusing him of cheating while they were dating and even after they got married. She also accused him of infecting her with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).
The legal documents describe the book as nothing but “exaggerated fabrication,” adding that it contains “defamatory words”.
Things fell apart between Toke and Maje in 2015 after the former discovered that the latter impregnated a lady while they were married.
