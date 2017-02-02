Tuface Idibia vowed to proceed with his planned nationwide protest against the FG

Popular Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, has vowed to proceed with his planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Feb. 5 despite warning by the police that they will not allow the protest to hold.
Tuface in some of his hit songs had profusely replied some of the questions raised by Nigerian government, police and citizens over the planned protest.
Here is a synopsis:
.
1. He's a bloody illiterate: *Nfana Ibaga
"...I go bare my mind, I go paint am black and white
Just because of say I no finish school
Some people dem dey take me for a fool..."
2. He spreads his seeds anyhow without protection: *U no holy pass
"...you go only do your best becos you nor go fit do all
If you want criticise me... small-small
You nor holy pass my brother"
3. He's trynna use the protest as a come-back plan: *See me so
"...as you see me so
I no send you o...
Edumare don bless me o
But that one no mean say
I go come to start to poose o"
4. He is a musician; he isn't an activist: *Human being by MI ft Sultan, Tubaba
"Somebody tell them say i cry
Somebody tell them say I grief,
Me sef I be human being….awon aiye
Nothing wey you fit do to be right….eyin aiye
Nothing wey you fit do to be good….awon aiye
Nothing wey you fit do to be judge"
5. Fayose supports protest: *Bushmeat by Sound sultan
"If I say e bami ki'gbe ole o
Even thief sef go dey follow to dey shout ole ooooo
Who be the thief; who be the catcher?
Who be the bushmeat and who be the hunter?"
6. He is not informed, what does he know sef: *One love
"(Intro: There's only one race and that's the human race okay)
"Just the other day I saw on CNN
Brutal killing of each other by two friends
I cannor comprehend...
Irrespective of the colour, religion or political border
My people hold it, raise it, express it and show it
Cos I know it is the answer"
7. What does he, a dumb-skull party-loving pop act, have to say?: *E be like say
"All I wanna say is that
They don't really care about us...
Cos they think that the money gives them the poooower...
And the power is nothing
If your people cannot get quality education
Power is nothing
If your people keep living with disease and starvation
Power is nothing
If your people have nooooo peeeeeeaaaaceeee...
If your people cannot live in unity".
Tuface has said that he will will not keep quiet.
"I’m just a musician with a point of view and the ear of my fans", he said.
Related: I Will Go Ahead With The Protest – Tuface Dares Police
Culled from Olawoyin Oladeinde Olamide 's facebook account
Related Articles
Tuface Idibia vowed to proceed with his planned nationwide protest against the FG
Popular Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, has vowed to proceed with his planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Feb. 5 despite warning by the
Toke Makinwa In Fresh Trouble With Ex-Husband Maje Over 'On Becoming'
The trouble between Media personality Toke Makinwa and her estranged husband, Maje Ayida seems far from being over yet, as Maje has hired law firms
Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe arrested for N6.3m forex scam
LAGOS—Less than six days to his appearance before Magistrate A. J. Atunwa at Roseline Omotosho Court House in Ikeja, GRA, for alleged theft of nine
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the
VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward
VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against
Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech
The United States President Barack Obama has said goodbye after spending eight years in office. He delivered his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago
IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu
- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ruggedman Blasts Blackface - You Only Decided to Oppose Because Tuface is Involved
Ruggedman has expressed disappointment over Blackface's criticism of Tuface Idibia's proposed anti-government protest.READ: Fans Kick as Blackface Tries to Educate 'illiterate' Tuface Idibia on Anti-Buhari
Big Brother Naija Poll: Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
After last weekend's eviction trick, Biggie kicked off the first Live Nomination show this week with Soma, Miyonse and Efe up for possible eviction. The decision
We know nothing about ransom for kidnapped NTIC student – Police
Kunle Falayi The Zone 2 Police Headquarters, Lagos, says even though it was fully involved in the process that led to the release of the pupils
Serena Williams: Tennis star beats Venus to set new Slams record
A jubilant Serena Williams said it was "awesome" to finally clinch a record 23rd Grand Slam title after beating her sister Venus in the Australian
One die, two injured in multiple crash at Idiroko border
Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta One female trader was confirmed dead while two others were injured in a multiple auto crash which was reported to have occurred at
5 things Buhari must do to save Nigerians from economic recession
Editor's note: Olajire Philip, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains how Federal Government could save $20bn annually through agricultural revolution. He could be contacted via: oneolajire2000@yahoo.co.uk More details
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Heart Of Darkness
Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye
Mysterious Love
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Post Your Comment below: >>