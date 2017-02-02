Big Brother Naija Housemates go on kissing spree

File photo

Housemates of Big Brother Naija went on a kissing spree after the Head of House, Efe declared a kissing festival. Miyonse kissed Gifty and Uriel, while Bisola kissed Kemen and Bally. Efe kissed Marvis and Thin Tall Tony kissed TBoss. The game was brought to an end by Biggie.

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.