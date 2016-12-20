Transfer News LATEST: LIVE Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool updates

By Rory O'Callaghan For Mailonline
With the January transfer window just days away, Premier League clubs are ramping up their efforts to bolster their squad.
Manchester City are set to break the bank for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, while Romelu Lukaku's Everton future is still one to watch.
Virgil van Dijk - rated as one of the Premier League's best defenders - could be on the move
BREAKING: There is an outbreak of bird flu in Kano state
- The Kano state government announced a resurfacing of Avian Influenza popularly referred to as bird flu in the state - The state said the disease
Rivers Rerun; Amaechi Storms Port-Harcourt, Takes A Stroll On The Streets. PICS/VID
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of Port-Harcourt. The former Rivers governor who was surrounded by his security
Buhari set to storm South-East despite IPOB's threat
- President Muhammadu Buhari will be attending the economic and security summit in Enugu state - The summit will seek to address issues of conflict in
UNBELIEVABLE: This wedding dress was made entirely out of tissue paper (PHOTOS)
An innovative teenager has left a lot of people dumbfounded as she unveiled this beautiful creation. Rachal Lefleur spent months creating this toilet roll wedding dress. Rachel
Ex-militants call for the sack Niger Delta minister for appointing an impostor
For appointing an impostor as the National Coordinator of Riverine Communities Security Programme, an ex-militant group, Egbesu United, has called for the sack of the
Excitement in northern Nigeria as oil is discovered
- With dwindling fortunes and the activities of militants, the Nigerian government is seriously looking at the possibility of oil in some states apart from
Stakeholders blame WASSCE result on inadequate learning facilities
Education stakeholders in the FCT have urged the three tiers of government to improve learning facilities in schools to boost academic performance in the country. The
The reappearance of the Rice Man
•Why UBTH named ward after him BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE, BENIN Few expected Kenneth Imansuangbon, famed as the Rice Man to engage in his annual ritual rice distribution
Buhari Urged To Pardon 70 Soldiers Convicted Of Mutiny
An appeal has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari to grant presidential pardon to the 70 soldiers now in Ikoyi and Kirikiri Prisons in Lagos who
7 things Nigerians think of at the mention of Christmas
What comes to your mind whenever someone talks about Christmas? Whether as an adult or a little child the mention of Christmas naturally brings happy thoughts.
Anambra @ 25: Zik, Ojukwu, Ekwueme, Achebe, Tansi, 294 others honoured
By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka THREE HUNDRED persons, including the first President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first Nigerian millionaire, Sir Lois Odumegwu Ojukwu, his son, Chukwuemeka
9 completely BEWITCHING throwback photos of Buhari that will make your day
President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating his 74th birthday today, December 15. Despite his old age he is still as agile as any young person. The president
