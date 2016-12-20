Did Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara mistakenly pass to Santa Claus? 

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline
Published: 03:53 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:45 EST, 22 December 2016
Thiago Alcantara starred with a goal and assist as Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 to strengthen their grasp on first in the Bundesliga... but he did have one moment to forget.
During the second half, with Bayern already 3-0 ahead, the playmaker paused in possession to assess his passing options.
In his peripheral vision, he noticed someone in red making an overlapping run close to his left, and stroked the ball 10 yards into their direction.
Thiago Alcantara mistakenly thought an animated Santa Claus was a team-mate
The Bayern Munich man even passed the ball to him as he was closed down by a Liepzig player
A team-mate ran back to try and keep Thiago's stray pass in play during Bayern's victory
The problem was, nobody was there. Instead, it was an animated advert on the billboard showing Santa Claus running forward.
As with most amusing incidents that occur in a high profile football match, it did not escape the attention of Twitter.
One user shared a clip of the footage and wrote: 'If you think you've had a bad day, Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara tried to pass to Santa Claus earlier.'
But overall, the Spaniard will fondly reflect on his performance for Bayern on Wednesday.
Thiago otherwise impressed - he scored one and assisted another in Bayern's 3-0 win
The victory over RB Leipzig leaves Bayern three points clear in the Bundesliga table
He opened the scoring in the 17th minute and assisted Xabi Alonso's strike eight minutes later.
Victory puts Bayern three points clear of Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga for the winter break.
Related Articles
Manchester United still keen on £38million man Victor Lindelof despite Benfica cash row
Manchester United are considering a £38million-move for Victor Lindelof Swedish defender is centre of a clash between Benfica and old club Vasteras FIFA are investigating row over a €250,000
Pep Guardiola still gets surprised by Premier League tactics, reveals Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne
Pep Guardiola surprised when teams go route one against Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne says his manager expects opponents to play on the ground 'I feel like
Barcelona news: Luis Enrique hails Paco Alcacer after first goal
By Amitai Winehouse For Mailonline Published: 01:21 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:57 EST, 22 December 2016 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FULL AUDIO: Governor Wike Caught On Tape Arranging With INEC Officials To Rig Rivers Election, Threatens To Kill INEC Officer
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),
[Video] How Online Porn and No-Sex Marriages Destroys Lives
Love? Marriage? Sex? Can a married couple have all three? Perhaps it’s unrealistic since so many marriages end in divorce today. Why is that? One
Governor Wike leads massive protest in Rivers (photos/video)
Governor Nyesom Wike has led a protest to the Rivers state police command over the conduct of the security operatives during the Rivers state rerun
Top Muslim group warns against Christian courts establishment, says it will cause anarchy
- The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has warned against establishing Christian courts in the country - NSCIA says the move should be stopped
2019: Senate again moves to TAKE OVER inauguration of president
– The Nigerian Senate has recently being coming up with bills and engaging in activities that seem to fuel speculations of a rift between it
MUST SEE: American singer Usher sings along to Phyno's 'Fada Fada' (video)
Popular American singer, Usher, was recently spotted singing along to one of Phyno’s hit songs, ‘Fada Fada.’ Phyno shared a short clip on his Instagram page which
Most Read NewsView all posts
PDP won’t die— Umahi
By Anozie Egole Abakaliki—GOVERNOR Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured that the challenges confronting the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the national level will not lead to
Daily Horoscope, December 17, 2016: What your Zodiac sign says today
Aries Today is a friendly day so enjoy the company of others in all social situations. You will also have fun with kids. If you work
Michelle Obama Send Inspiring Message to Young Girls -Don't Dumb It Down [VIDEO]
Just before she leaves the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama is sending a powerful message to young people.In a chat with Oprah Winfrey recently
TOUCHING! School children donate their lunch money to buy kits for soldiers fighting Boko Haram
- Pupils of Children International School, Lekki in Lagos state have shown they have a heart of gold - The kids donated sanitary kits worth about
Yoruba Monarch Violates Court Order, Slammed With Bench Warrant
Sitting in Osogbo, a Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant against the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi following his refusal to appear in
Ambode donates N5m to widows of fallen heroes
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday announced a donation of N5million towards the welfare of widows of members of the Nigeria Armed Forces
Post Your Comment below: >>