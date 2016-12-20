Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Did Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara mistakenly pass to Santa Claus? 

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline

Published: 03:53 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:45 EST, 22 December 2016

Thiago Alcantara starred with a goal and assist as Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 to strengthen their grasp on first in the Bundesliga... but he did have one moment to forget.

During the second half, with Bayern already 3-0 ahead, the playmaker paused in possession to assess his passing options.

In his peripheral vision, he noticed someone in red making an overlapping run close to his left, and stroked the ball 10 yards into their direction.

Thiago Alcantara mistakenly thought an animated Santa Claus was a team-mate 

The Bayern Munich man even passed the ball to him as he was closed down by a Liepzig player

A team-mate ran back to try and keep Thiago's stray pass in play during Bayern's victory

The problem was, nobody was there. Instead, it was an animated advert on the billboard showing Santa Claus running forward.

As with most amusing incidents that occur in a high profile football match, it did not escape the attention of Twitter.

One user shared a clip of the footage and wrote: 'If you think you've had a bad day, Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara tried to pass to Santa Claus earlier.'

But overall, the Spaniard will fondly reflect on his performance for Bayern on Wednesday.

Thiago otherwise impressed - he scored one and assisted another in Bayern's 3-0 win

The victory over RB Leipzig leaves Bayern three points clear in the Bundesliga table

He opened the scoring in the 17th minute and assisted Xabi Alonso's strike eight minutes later.

Victory puts Bayern three points clear of Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga for the winter break. 

 

