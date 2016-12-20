Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Neymar dresses up as Batman as Barcelona forward poses with Bruna Marquezine

By Amitai Winehouse For Mailonline

Published: 03:22 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:36 EST, 22 December 2016

Neymar has been given an extended winter break by Barcelona and it seems as though the Brazilian is enjoying his time off.

The forward may be knock for his trickery on the field but there was no deceiving his Snapchat followers with this costume.

Neymar posted a snap of himself with ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine, who wore a Catwoman costume, while dressed as Batman.

The Brazilian has been given an extended winter break by Barcelona manager Luis Enrique

And he would have been delighted by the news from Barcelona, where his side managed a 7-0 victory against third-tier opposition Heracles in the Copa del Rey.

Manager Luis Enrique allowed Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to begin their holiday prior to the game and admitted before the match that he held no concern. 

'It is my third season doing this, so I don't think it is that much of a risk to rotate,' Enrique said.

'The players need rest regardless of the Christmas break or not. To be a coach is to take risks.'

Enrique said that the forward and others needed to be given a rest over the winter break

Neymar and Barcelona are three points behind rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table

It has been a difficult season for Neymar and Barcelona, who are three points behind rivals Real Madrid in La Liga going into the winter break. 

Barcelona take on Villarreal on January 8 when La Liga returns. Enrique's side have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

Neymar and actress Marquezine dated but publicly broke up in August 2014. 

 

Most Watched Movies

