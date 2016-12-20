Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Liverpool FC sale of Joe Allen surprised me, admits Ryan Shawcross

  • Midfielder Joe Allen had a superb Euro 2016 with his nation Wales in France
  • But he was sold by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shortly after his return
  • Captain Ryan Shawcross hailed Allen as Stoke City's best player this season 

By Shravanth Vijayakumar, Reuters

Published: 02:43 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:34 EST, 22 December 2016

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross was surprised Liverpool let Joe Allen leave after the Welsh midfielder shone at the Euro 2016 tournament. 

Allen prepares to return to Anfield for the first time when the Potters face the Merseyside club on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was one of the most impressive performers in France as Wales reached the semi-finals but was sold to Stoke shortly after, having failed to nail down a spot in Liverpool's starting line-up under manager Jurgen Klopp.

JOE ALLEN'S PL STATS 

Appearances - 16 | Goals - 5

Shot accuracy - 76 per cent

Chances created - 20

Pass accuracy - 80 per cent

*All stats from 2016-17 only* 

'He probably never knew he was going to join Stoke. I thought Liverpool would have kept him and when I heard we were going to get him, I was surprised,' Shawcross said.

'For the amount of money as well, it's a great signing for the club. He's an even better player than I thought. 

'I've always rated him but I didn't realise he was so good. He's been our best player this season, our catalyst.'

Shawcross hopes Allen, who has scored five goals in 16 Premier League games, will be fired up to help Stoke inflict some damage on second-placed Liverpool's title aspirations.

'He's our main player. Hopefully he can put a good performance in, as the team can. I'm sure he'll be desperate to prove the manager wrong,' he added.

Stoke are 11th in table on 21 points, 16 behind Liverpool after 17 games.

 

Most Watched Movies

