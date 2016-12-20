Barcelona news: Arda Turan predicted he'd score his third against Hercules seconds earlier

Ivan Rakitic revealed Turan had predicted he would score his third goal

By Matthew Smith For Mailonline

Published: 04:15 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:30 EST, 22 December 2016

Barcelona striker Arda Turan scored his second hat-trick in a month against Hercules in the Copa del Rey - after successfully predicting his future.

Turan netted twice in the last four minutes to earn the match ball and round off Barca's 7-0 demolition of their third tier opponents in their final game before the Spanish winter break.

His team mate, Ivan Rakitic, revealed the Turkish international had predicted he would score his third goal, just seconds before he did.

MATCH FACTS Barcelona: Cillessen, Rakitic, Denis, Turan, Rafinha, Mascherano, Alcacer, Digne, A. Gomes, A. Vidal, Umtiti Subs not used: Masip, Busquets, Iniesta, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto Scorers: Digne 37, Rakitic 45, Rafinha 50, Turan 55, 86, Alcacer, 73 Booked: Vidal Hercules: Ivan Buigues, Dalmau, Pena, Fernando Roman, Pol Bueso (David Mainz 54), Rojas, Chechu, Checa, Berrocal (Salinas 69), Minao, Gaspar (Nieto 46) Subs: Edu Lledo, Juanma Espinosa Booked: Pena Attendance: 64,025

Rakitic said: 'I am not surprised. In the corner he told me: "Brother, give it to me soon, I want to get the hat-trick". In 10 seconds he got it.

'The truth is that in the first part Hercules defended well, but we had patience.

'After the first goal it was easier. We had to give more than in the first game.

'The year has gone very well, but could be better. Now it's about enjoying these days with the family and coming back with more strength, 100 per cent.'

Luis Enrique's side comfortably dispatched Hercules at the Nou Camp without their first choice front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, to move into the Spanish cup last 16.

It was a marked turnaround in fortunes for Barca, who had been held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

But their progression was never in doubt, as Turan scored three to add to the hat-trick he netted against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.