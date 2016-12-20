Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Manchester United stars make Christmas wishes come true

By Danny Gallagher For Mailonline

Published: 12:59 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 04:29 EST, 22 December 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and co have made Christmas that little bit more special for youngsters at Royal Manchester children's hospital, by dropping in with a surprise visit to hand out presents.

The stars of Manchester United took time out of their busy Christmas schedule to spread a bit of festive cheer and greet young fans and their families.

An ensemble of Red Devils, including the likes of Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial arrived with an assortment of gifts and signed club merchandise.

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic surprise a young girl with a Christmas present Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic surprise a young girl with a Christmas present

The star duo lead a group of United players with the surprise visit at the children's hospital The star duo lead a group of United players with the surprise visit at the children's hospital

Marouane Fellaini (L) and Anthony Martial (R) pose with a young family of fans Marouane Fellaini (L) and Anthony Martial (R) pose with a young family of fans

The arrival of the superstars brought some much-needed joy to the youngsters, many of whom are having to face spending Christmas away from home as they undergo treatment at the hospital.

Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero and Sam Johnstone also got in on the act and happily posed for pictures with the children, who were evidently delighted to be up close and personal with their Old Trafford idols.

The United stars interacted with children young and old as presents were dished out left, right and centre.

The Red Devils know they can make Christmas even better by picking up a Boxing Day victory over Premier League strugglers Sunderland.

Sam Johnstone and Marcos Rojo were also in on the action, spreading festive cheer Sam Johnstone and Marcos Rojo were also in on the action, spreading festive cheer

A youngster poses with his Christmas gift from Fellaini and France striker Martial A youngster poses with his Christmas gift from Fellaini and France striker Martial

Rojo and Johnstone smile as Clara, 15, looks pleased with her present  Rojo and Johnstone smile as Clara, 15, looks pleased with her present 

Smiles all round as a young family pose with Martial and Fellaini Smiles all round as a young family pose with Martial and Fellaini

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero and Antonio Valencia give a fan signed photos along with her gift Goalkeeper Sergio Romero and Antonio Valencia give a fan signed photos along with her gift

Valencia and Romero pose with smiling youngsters Elliot-Kai (L) and Ethan-Jay (centre) Valencia and Romero pose with smiling youngsters Elliot-Kai (L) and Ethan-Jay (centre)

The pair then stop for a photo with Emie Beau, from Reddish The pair then stop for a photo with Emie Beau, from Reddish

Johnstone and Rojo are joined by Jalaluddin and his father along with their presents Johnstone and Rojo are joined by Jalaluddin and his father along with their presents

United fan Hazam shows off his signed photographs and present from the United stars United fan Hazam shows off his signed photographs and present from the United stars

Fellaini and Martial take a snap after giving 14-year-old Connor his Christmas gift Fellaini and Martial take a snap after giving 14-year-old Connor his Christmas gift

Former manager David Moyes will return to Old Trafford to bring his Black Cats side up against Jose Mourinho's men.

United have begun to put together a tidy run of form, having taken maximum points from their last three games.

A win against Sunderland, followed by a positive result in their year-ending fixture against Middlesbrough could see United knocking on the door of the top four.

