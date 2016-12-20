Tottenham are '100 per cent' title contenders... Chelsea are not much better than us, says Christian Eriksen

- Tottenham are one point off Champions League places with 17 games played
By Matt Maltby For Mailonline
Published: 04:52 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:52 EST, 22 December 2016
Christian Eriksen believes Tottenham can '100 per cent' challenge for the Premier League title this season.
The north Londoners, who face Southampton on Boxing Day, are one point outside the Champions League places; having lost two of their last five matches.
But after sealing back-to-back top-flight victories, Spurs are beginning to show the form which saw them compete for the league crown last season.
Christian Eriksen believes Tottenham can '100 per cent' challenge for the title this season
Eriksen pictured during Tottenham's narrow 2-1 Premier League victory against Burnley
And Eriksen is adamant they are not far off Chelsea, who are six points clear at the top of the table.
When asked if Spurs could challenge for the Premier League title, Eriksen told Sky Sports News: 'Yes, 100 per cent, for sure.
'If you watch the first 44-and-a-half minutes of the game at Chelsea, I think we did very, very well. We showed we can compete with them.
'It's not like you can say "Oh they are much better". Yes, they are doing really well and have not lost for 11 games and are on a really good run.
'But for us it is just about keeping up with everyone else and being as close as possible to the top. Of course I really want us to do better than last season, when we did really well. Hopefully we will finish even higher and we want to be in a position to do that so that is the main target.'
Meanwhile, Tottenham have slashed the price of some tickets for their Europa League games at Wembley to just £5.
Eriksen is adamant they are not far off Chelsea, who are six points clear at the top of the table
Spurs could even keep the top tier of the national stadium shut as they look to avoid playing their games in front of large sections of empty seats.
While they managed to attract crowds of over 85,000 to Wembley for their Champions League games against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, attendances dropped significantly once they had been eliminated. Only 62,000 turned up for the game against CSKA Moscow.
Spurs drew Belgian club Gent in the first knockout round of the Europa League and the club are aware that they might struggle to attract supporters for that game.
Tottenham Hotspur have slashed the prices of their Europa League tickets at Wembley
Mauricio Pochettino was keen for the club to continue their European campaign at Wembley
As a result, they have only put 50,000 tickets on sale for the game in February on levels one and two of Wembley. They will only open level three if demand is there.
The most expensive ticket for the game against Gent will cost £25 while adult season-ticket holders and members, and concessions, can buy tickets for as little as £5.
General sale tickets have been made available from £10. There is also a family package available for two adults and two children for the price of two adult tickets.
Spurs managed to attract a crowd of over 85,000 for their first two Champions League ties
But the attendance fell to 62,000 for the visit of CSKA Moscow after their elimination
