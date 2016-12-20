Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Samir Nasri will cost £21m if Sevilla want to make loan from Manchester City permanent

By Simon Jones for MailOnline

Published: 18:36 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 05:16 EST, 22 December 2016

Manchester City have told Sevilla that Samir Nasri will cost £21million if they wish to make his loan permanent.

The French midfielder has been outstanding for the Spanish side since moving in August after failing to impress Pep Guardiola in pre-season. 

The 29-year-old cost City £24m when they signed him from Arsenal in 2011 but the club are willing to take a small hit to get him off the books.

Sevilla will have to pay £21million if they want to sign Samir Nasri on a permanent basis

Sevilla will have to pay £21million if they want to sign Samir Nasri on a permanent basis

Nasri still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with the Premier League's third-placed side. 

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is looking to Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as he looks to plug his leaky defence.

Van Dijk is set to be the subject of a £50m approach in January, with discreet talks having taken place over the past two weeks.

The Dutchman cost £13m when Saints signed him from Celtic in 2015 and the Scottish club are in line for a £5m windfall should the switch to the Etihad Stadium go ahead.

Celtic inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause into the deal which took Van Dijk to St Mary's. 

Nasri is on loan at the Spanish club from Manchester City but he could make the move full-time

Nasri is on loan at the Spanish club from Manchester City but he could make the move full-time

