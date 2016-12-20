Manchester United's backroom staff go for Christmas dinner with manager Jose Mourinho

By Kieran Gill for MailOnline
This time last year, Jose Mourinho attended Christmas dinner with Chelsea and was sacked the same day as it turned out to be his last supper at their Cobham HQ.
Mourinho will have been in a better mood on Wednesday night, then, when he and his Manchester United staff met ahead of a hectic winter schedule.
Joining Mourinho was assistant Rui Faria and coaches Silvino Louro, Ricardo Formosinho, Carlos Lalin and Emilio Alvarez.
Also in the background appeared to be Ed Woodward, United's executive vice-chairman.
Manchester United's staff included (from left to right) Silvino Louro, Rui Faria, Carlos Lalin, Ricardo Formosinho, Giovanni Cerra, Jose Mourinho and Emilio Alvarez
Ed Woodward, United's executive vice-chairman, also appeared to be in the background
There was room for Giovanni Cerra, too ‒ the analyst who took a tongue-lashing from Mourinho ahead of their game against Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in September, when he handed Paul Pogba incorrect instructions.
All was forgotten on Wednesday, as United's staff posed for a photograph which was then posted online by Mourinho's wife, Matilde.
They are preparing to play Sunderland on Boxing Day ‒ the Premier League side in a fight for survival and managed by David Moyes, formerly of United.
Mourinho is enjoying life in Manchester and spoke on Wednesday about how he would have no hesitation in putting pen to paper on a new contract at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese is only six months into a three-year deal but he said: 'They know I'm loving my job at Manchester United, and I know that if one day they bring a new contract I sign it. I will sign it because I'm loving it.
Mourinho pictured sat alongside his Manchester United assistant Rui Faria (left)
Mourinho has spoke about how he would have no hesitation in signing a new deal at the club
'They are super supportive with me, they always gave me the feeling that three years is not the time I'm going to stay.
'I always had the feeling I am going to stay for longer.
'The money in China is attractive for everyone but I love football at the highest level. I have too many years of football to go to a place like China, I want to stay in the most difficult place to win.'
Mourinho's backroom staff at Manchester United went out for dinner with him on Wednesday
Faria was reunited once more with Mourinho this season, as well as Louro (right)
