Chinese Super League explained: Where does the money come from and are they catching up with the Premier League?

No sooner had Shanghai SIPG agreed to pay Chelsea £58million for Oscar than Carlos Tevez was waving farewell to his beloved Boca Juniors on Sunday and heading for the Far East to play for Shanghai Shenhua next season.

Such is the rapid flow towards the ridiculously rich Chinese Super League these days.

Oscar, Chinese football's most expensive signing to date, will earn £400,000-a-week in Shanghai.

Carlos Tevez is the latest big-name player to sign for a Chinese Super League club

Chelsea midfielder Oscar is set to join Shanghai SIPG in a £52million deal in January

Tevez has agreed an even bigger deal worth £615,000-a-week, elevating him above Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's highest-paid player.

Sportsmail revealed at the weekend that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has turned down an offer from China of more than £1m-a-week in favour of spending another year at Manchester United, no doubt aware that he will still be able to command equally jaw-dropping sums when he eventually leaves Old Trafford.

His United teammate Wayne Rooney was offered £75m over three years by Shanghai SIPG, while Manchester City's Yaya Toure turned down £577,000-a-week from Jiangsu Suning to stay in the Premier League for a little longer.

Tevez will become the highest paid player in the world next season - earning £615,000-a-week

Even in the rarefied world of football, these figures are off the scale.

Veteran stars seeking an easy payday at the end of their careers is nothing new, of course.

America was a lucrative stop-off for the likes of Pele, Beckenbauer, Best and Cruyff in the old NASL long before Major League Soccer came along to offer the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard a last hurrah.

The difference now, however, is that players in their prime are heading to China, lured by the astronomical figures on offer, rather than pursuing their football aspirations at a significantly higher level in Europe or South America.

Oscar is 25 and in the prime of his life. Fellow Brazilian Alex Teixeira was 26 when he turned his back on the chance to join Liverpool at the start of this year and instead signed for Jiangsu Suning.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently turned down an offer from China of more than £1m-a-week

So too Paulinho when he left Tottenham for Guangzhou Evergrande last year. Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is the latest Premier League star to be linked with the Chinese Super League at the age of 28.

Sportsmail columnist Jamie Carragher described Oscar's move as 'embarrassing'. Others would argue that he is seizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he is out of favour at Chelsea.

Whichever view you take, there is no doubt that China has very quickly become a viable option for footballers who would never previously have considered playing in the Far East. So how – and why – has the world's most populous country caught up so fast?

Former Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Hulk joined Shanghai SIPG for £48m earlier this year

Mr President

No, not Donald Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping has a golden vision for football in his country which is driving the Super League revolution.

President Xi has set out a 10-year plan, running from 2015 to 2025, to double the size of the Chinese sports economy to more than £600billion, based on state and private investment in football.

He wants to produce 100,000 players by ploughing money into grassroots football and creating 20,000 new 'football schools' and 70,000 pitches by 2020.

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to turn his country into a footballing superpower

His plan is to turn China into a superpower in the sport, capable of qualifying for, hosting and then winning the World Cup. China are currently 83rd in the FIFA rakings, between Antigua & Barbuda and the Faroe Islands.

They have only appeared at a World Cup finals once before, going out at the group stage without scoring a single goal.

Big Business

The huge offers being made to European and South American stars are possible because Chinese Super League teams have been bankrolled by massive corporate investment.

Shanghai SIPG, Shanghai Shenhua, Jiangsu Suning and Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao – champions for the last six years – have been the biggest spenders willing to pay over the market value to sign big-name stars.

Chelsea midfielder Ramires chose to join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning while in his prime

China has also tried to raise its football profile abroad. President Xi was given a guided tour of Manchester City's new academy last year shortly before China Media Capital announced a state-backed £265m investment in Sheikh Mansour's company.

West Brom and Aston Villa have also received Chinese backing.

Super League?

Super isn't exactly the best word to describe China's 16-team top-flight right now but it has come a long way since Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba spent a season at Shanghai Shenhua in 2012-13 and swiftly left amid reports of unpaid wages and widespread corruption in the sport.

The world sat up and took notice at the start of this year after the Chinese transfer record was broken three times in the space of 10 days when Jiangsu Suning paid Shakhtar Donetsk £38.4m for Teixeira, having signed Ramires from Chelsea for £25m and seen Guangzhou Evergrande up the ante with a £31m deal for Jackson Martinez from Atletico Madrid.

Didier Drogba spent just one season at Shanghai Shenhua after leaving Chelsea in 2012

Now Oscar's transfer to Shanghai SIPG has raised the bar again.

Attendances for the Chinese Super League are growing steadily and it is expected to enjoy a greater profile over the next five years on the back of a new £935m TV deal with China Media Capital.

Who's who?

Oscar and Tevez will be joining a growing number of ex-Premier League stars in the Far East when the 14th Chinese Super League season kicks off in February.

Former Chelsea players Ramires and Demba Ba play for Jiangsu Suning and Shanghai Shenhua respectively. Graziano Pelle joined Shandong Luneng from Southampton in the summer, former Arsenal winger Gervinho is at Hebei China Fortune, and Paulinho still plays for Guangzhou Evergrande.

Former Premier League players Gervinho and Paulinho both play in the Chinese Super League

Manuel Pellegrini is one of a number of high-profile managers to have moved to China

It's not just Premier League players who are heading to the Far East either. Oscar will be working under former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG.

Earlier this month, the Portuguese coach replaced Sven Goran Eriksson who has since taken over at second-tier club Shenzhen FC.

Manuel Pellegrini joined Hebei China Fortune after leaving Manchester City and ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has recently been appointed coach of Shanghai Shenhua.

Who's next?

Wilfried Bony's representatives are understood to be in talks over a move to China following the Ivory Coast striker's disappointing spell at Stoke on loan from Manchester City.

Another former Chelsea player, Branislav Ivanovic, has been linked with the Chinese Super League along with Cheick Tiote who is out of favour and almost out of contract at Newcastle.

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has also been linked with a move to China

Mario Balotelli, latterly of Nice, is also said to have several offers on the table from Chinese clubs.

One thing is for sure: the Far East will continue to be a desirable destination for the stars while they are tempted by such incredible rewards.