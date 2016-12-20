Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Barcelona news: Luis Enrique hails Paco Alcacer after first goal

By Amitai Winehouse For Mailonline

Published: 01:21 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:57 EST, 22 December 2016

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique was happy Paco Alcacer scored his first goal against Heracles and hopes it bodes well for his future success.

Alcacer joined Barcelona in the summer from Valencia but has struggled for game time ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

He went 10 appearances without scoring prior to Wednesday night's game against third-tier opposition in the Copa Del Rey. Enrique's side ran out 7-0 victors against Heracles.

Paco Alcacer scored his first goal for Barcelona on Wednesday night against Heracles

Manager Luis Enrique hailed Alcacer and said he had never been concerned over his goals

But it was Alcacer that Enrique focused on, admitting he had never been concerned about his lack of goals. 

'I have not felt wrong for him because these are things that happen in football, although we were all looking forward to his first goal,' Luis Enrique said, as reported by Goal.com.

'We know him and he does not give us any doubts. I am content with the performance of Paco and for all the players.'

It took until after the half-hour mark for Enrique's Barcelona side to break the deadlock on Wednesday night in the absence of Messi, Neymar and Suarez.

Alcacer had undergone a 10 game goalless period prior to Wednesday night's goal at home

And the manager hailed his team's attitude and approach towards the match.

'The team took the game very seriously, as it could not have done otherwise,' Enrique added.

'It cost them because they have closed us down well but we had the necessary patience and good circulation [of the ball] until wearing them down to create chances. In the second half we killed the game off.'

Barcelona have a mid-season break before they take on Villarreal on January 8. 

 

Most Watched Movies

