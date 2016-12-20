Manchester United still keen on £38million man Victor Lindelof despite Benfica cash row

- Manchester United are considering a £38million-move for Victor Lindelof
- Swedish defender is centre of a clash between Benfica and old club Vasteras
- FIFA are investigating row over a €250,000 payment for European appearances
- However, argument over add-on would not affect Old Trafford move
By Mike Keegan For The Daily Mail
Published: 17:31 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 04:52 EST, 22 December 2016
The £38million move Manchester United are considering for Victor Lindelof will not be stopped by a transfer dispute between Benfica and his first club.
The 22–year-old central defender is a major target for United in the January window and talks are on-going.
However, current employers Benfica and tiny Swedish third tier outfit Vasteras, where Lindelof started his career, are at odds over his 2011 £60,000 move to Portugal — with Fifa investigating.
Manchester United are considering a £38million-bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof
The row concerns an add-on clause in the deal which stipulated that Benfica hand over 8250,000 after Lindelof made 10 first-team starts in the Primeira Liga and Champions League — which he accomplished in April.
Benfica have reportedly refused to pay, prompting Vasteras to complain to Fifa.
The contract under question also includes a sell-on clause which is thought to promise the tiny club 20 per cent of any subsequent move.
Should that happen, Vasteras would net around £7.6m, instantly transforming their finances.
However, the lawyer representing Vasteras, who are situated in a small city around 60 miles west of Stockholm, has told Sportsmail that the wrangle will not hold up Lindelof’s potential transfer.
‘The case with Fifa does not concern the sell-on clause,’ Lars Nilsson said. ‘I don’t think it will hold anything up. It would be strange as it (the row) is based on another term. I would be very surprised if it made a difference.’
Nilsson says Benfica have not yet responded to Fifa.
The Sweden international is a the centre of a row between his current club and Vasteras
‘I think they have until January 10 to do so,’ he added. ‘Hopefully Santa Claus brings them some sense at Christmas.’
The financial implications of the move for Vasteras, whose home stadium holds 7,000, are not lost on Nilsson.
‘Maybe the transfer to Manchester, should it happen, will allow Benfica to honour the sell-on clause and fulfil their obligations.
‘If they get that money they very much will have the capacity to pay us.’
Lindelof made his debut for his hometown club at 16 and now has 11 caps for his country. His Sweden team-mate, United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, believes his compatriot can be a success at Old Trafford.
Ibrahimovic said: ‘He is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now.
Current United star Ibrahimovic has backed Lindelof (far left) to be a hit at Old Trafford
‘Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him. I know he is hot on the market, so let him make the right choice for him.’
A delegation from Benfica travelled to England on Monday to discuss a potential transfer. Benfica coach Rui Vitoria said: ‘If there are exits we will find solutions.’
Meanwhile, Antonio Valencia has opened discussions about a contract extension at United. The 31-year-old’s current deal runs out in 2018.
Related Articles
Manchester United still keen on £38million man Victor Lindelof despite Benfica cash row
Manchester United are considering a £38million-move for Victor Lindelof Swedish defender is centre of a clash between Benfica and old club Vasteras FIFA are investigating row over a €250,000
Pep Guardiola still gets surprised by Premier League tactics, reveals Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne
Pep Guardiola surprised when teams go route one against Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne says his manager expects opponents to play on the ground 'I feel like
Barcelona news: Luis Enrique hails Paco Alcacer after first goal
By Amitai Winehouse For Mailonline Published: 01:21 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:57 EST, 22 December 2016 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Buhari arrives Senegal for peace and security in Africa (pics)
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Dakar, Senegal, ahead of the 3rd Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa on Monday, December 5, 2016. President
See how this man brought his girlfriend to tears at an airport (photos)
Anthony Buluma Samba just pulled off a very spectacular marriage proposal to his fiance, Gettie Nthiiri. Gettie was completely surprised by the proposal He picked Jomo Kenyatta
Nigerian youth wins international award in the UK (photo, video)
– A Nigerian youth, Oluwatosin Folarin has made Nigeria proud in far away United Kingdom – Folarin won the 2016 Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) National Youth
Rivers Rerun; Amaechi Storms Port-Harcourt, Takes A Stroll On The Streets. PICS/VID
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of Port-Harcourt. The former Rivers governor who was surrounded by his security
Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan
Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data
Nigeria’s budget grown from N948 billion in 1999 to N6.06 trillion in 2016 (infographics)
- Budget performance in Nigeria for the last few years has been very poor - Successive governments have failed to improve on the lives of the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Peter Obi visits priest for spiritual consultation to become next Nigerian vice-president (photos)
Ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, recently paid a visit to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual leader of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria at the
Buratai reiterates Army’s continued loyalty to Buhari’s govt
By Bashir Adefaka Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has reiterated that the Army remains committed to democratic governance in the country. Chief of
Sydney-Hobart: Wild Oats eyes speed record
Wild Oats, the eight-time Sydney-Hobart winner and favourite for a ninth victory, could also break its own speed record with favourable winds predicted for the
Pulse Opinion Poll: It is uncool to date an ex's friend
Has it ever occurred to you that you could break up with someone and find comfort, peace and salvation in the arms of their friend
Chivas The Venture: Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins in Grand Finale of Lagos Edition
From a starting list of 226 social entrepreneurs, the Lagos Edition of the Chivas The Venture finally came to an end at the Intercontinental Hotel
Nipost set to establish National Post Bank
By Emmanuel Elebeke & Favour Ulebor The Post Master General, PMG of the Nigerian Postal Service, Nipost, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi says a National Post Bank is
Post Your Comment below: >>