Manchester United still keen on £38million man Victor Lindelof despite Benfica cash row

However, argument over add-on would not affect Old Trafford move

Swedish defender is centre of a clash between Benfica and old club Vasteras

By Mike Keegan For The Daily Mail

Published: 17:31 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 04:52 EST, 22 December 2016

The £38million move Manchester United are considering for Victor Lindelof will not be stopped by a transfer dispute between Benfica and his first club.

The 22–year-old central defender is a major target for United in the January window and talks are on-going.

However, current employers Benfica and tiny Swedish third tier outfit Vasteras, where Lindelof started his career, are at odds over his 2011 £60,000 move to Portugal — with Fifa investigating.

Manchester United are considering a £38million-bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof

The row concerns an add-on clause in the deal which stipulated that Benfica hand over 8250,000 after Lindelof made 10 first-team starts in the Primeira Liga and Champions League — which he accomplished in April.

Benfica have reportedly refused to pay, prompting Vasteras to complain to Fifa.

The contract under question also includes a sell-on clause which is thought to promise the tiny club 20 per cent of any subsequent move.

Should that happen, Vasteras would net around £7.6m, instantly transforming their finances.

However, the lawyer representing Vasteras, who are situated in a small city around 60 miles west of Stockholm, has told Sportsmail that the wrangle will not hold up Lindelof’s potential transfer.

‘The case with Fifa does not concern the sell-on clause,’ Lars Nilsson said. ‘I don’t think it will hold anything up. It would be strange as it (the row) is based on another term. I would be very surprised if it made a difference.’

Nilsson says Benfica have not yet responded to Fifa.

The Sweden international is a the centre of a row between his current club and Vasteras

‘I think they have until January 10 to do so,’ he added. ‘Hopefully Santa Claus brings them some sense at Christmas.’

The financial implications of the move for Vasteras, whose home stadium holds 7,000, are not lost on Nilsson.

‘Maybe the transfer to Manchester, should it happen, will allow Benfica to honour the sell-on clause and fulfil their obligations.

‘If they get that money they very much will have the capacity to pay us.’

Lindelof made his debut for his hometown club at 16 and now has 11 caps for his country. His Sweden team-mate, United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, believes his compatriot can be a success at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic said: ‘He is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now.

Current United star Ibrahimovic has backed Lindelof (far left) to be a hit at Old Trafford

‘Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him. I know he is hot on the market, so let him make the right choice for him.’

A delegation from Benfica travelled to England on Monday to discuss a potential transfer. Benfica coach Rui Vitoria said: ‘If there are exits we will find solutions.’

Meanwhile, Antonio Valencia has opened discussions about a contract extension at United. The 31-year-old’s current deal runs out in 2018.