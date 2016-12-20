Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | Football |

Manchester United still keen on £38million man Victor Lindelof despite Benfica cash row

  • Manchester United are considering a £38million-move for Victor Lindelof 
  • Swedish defender is centre of a clash between Benfica and old club Vasteras 
  • FIFA are investigating row over a €250,000 payment for European appearances
  • However, argument over add-on would not affect Old Trafford move 

By Mike Keegan For The Daily Mail

Published: 17:31 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 04:52 EST, 22 December 2016

The £38million move Manchester United are considering for Victor Lindelof will not be stopped by a transfer dispute between Benfica and his first club.

The 22–year-old central defender is a major target for United in the January window and talks are on-going.

However, current employers Benfica and tiny Swedish third tier outfit Vasteras, where Lindelof started his career, are at odds over his 2011 £60,000 move to Portugal — with Fifa investigating.

Manchester United are considering a £38million-bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof Manchester United are considering a £38million-bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof

Manchester United are considering a £38million-bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof

The row concerns an add-on clause in the deal which stipulated that Benfica hand over 8250,000 after Lindelof made 10 first-team starts in the Primeira Liga and Champions League — which he accomplished in April.

Benfica have reportedly refused to pay, prompting Vasteras to complain to Fifa.

The contract under question also includes a sell-on clause which is thought to promise the tiny club 20 per cent of any subsequent move.

Should that happen, Vasteras would net around £7.6m, instantly transforming their finances.

However, the lawyer representing Vasteras, who are situated in a small city around 60 miles west of Stockholm, has told Sportsmail that the wrangle will not hold up Lindelof’s potential transfer.

‘The case with Fifa does not concern the sell-on clause,’ Lars Nilsson said. ‘I don’t think it will hold anything up. It would be strange as it (the row) is based on another term. I would be very surprised if it made a difference.’

Nilsson says Benfica have not yet responded to Fifa.

The Sweden international is a the centre of a row between his current club and Vasteras  The Sweden international is a the centre of a row between his current club and Vasteras 

The Sweden international is a the centre of a row between his current club and Vasteras 

‘I think they have until January 10 to do so,’ he added. ‘Hopefully Santa Claus brings them some sense at Christmas.’

The financial implications of the move for Vasteras, whose home stadium holds 7,000, are not lost on Nilsson.

‘Maybe the transfer to Manchester, should it happen, will allow Benfica to honour the sell-on clause and fulfil their obligations.

‘If they get that money they very much will have the capacity to pay us.’

Lindelof made his debut for his hometown club at 16 and now has 11 caps for his country. His Sweden team-mate, United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, believes his compatriot can be a success at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic said: ‘He is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now.

Current United star Ibrahimovic has backed Lindelof (far left) to be a hit at Old Trafford Current United star Ibrahimovic has backed Lindelof (far left) to be a hit at Old Trafford

Current United star Ibrahimovic has backed Lindelof (far left) to be a hit at Old Trafford

‘Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him. I know he is hot on the market, so let him make the right choice for him.’

A delegation from Benfica travelled to England on Monday to discuss a potential transfer. Benfica coach Rui Vitoria said: ‘If there are exits we will find solutions.’

Meanwhile, Antonio Valencia has opened discussions about a contract extension at United. The 31-year-old’s current deal runs out in 2018.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 47 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

3 hours 49 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

3 hours 52 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

3 hours 57 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

4 hours 3 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 42 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

5 hours 2 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

5 hours 6 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

5 hours 10 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 22 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 34 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 40 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

5 hours 50 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 16 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Football 22/12/2016 04:52:00 Manchester United still keen on £38million man Victor Lindelof despite Benfica cash row

Manchester United still keen on £38million man Victor Lindelof despite Benfica cash row

Manchester United are considering a £38million-move for Victor Lindelof Swedish defender is centre of a clash between Benfica and old club Vasteras FIFA are investigating row over a €250,000

0 Football 22/12/2016 04:55:00 Pep Guardiola still gets surprised by Premier League tactics, reveals Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne 

Pep Guardiola still gets surprised by Premier League tactics, reveals Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne 

Pep Guardiola surprised when teams go route one against Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne says his manager expects opponents to play on the ground 'I feel like

0 Football 22/12/2016 04:57:00 Barcelona news: Luis Enrique hails Paco Alcacer after first goal

Barcelona news: Luis Enrique hails Paco Alcacer after first goal

By Amitai Winehouse For Mailonline Published: 01:21 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:57 EST, 22 December 2016 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/12/2016 00:57:00 Buhari arrives Senegal for peace and security in Africa (pics)

Buhari arrives Senegal for peace and security in Africa (pics)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Dakar, Senegal, ahead of the 3rd Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa on Monday, December 5, 2016. President

0 Videos 24/11/2016 04:26:00 See how this man brought his girlfriend to tears at an airport (photos)

See how this man brought his girlfriend to tears at an airport (photos)

Anthony Buluma Samba just pulled off a very spectacular marriage proposal to his fiance, Gettie Nthiiri. Gettie was completely surprised by the proposal He picked Jomo Kenyatta

0 Videos 24/11/2016 04:49:00 Nigerian youth wins international award in the UK (photo, video)

Nigerian youth wins international award in the UK (photo, video)

– A Nigerian youth, Oluwatosin Folarin has made Nigeria proud in far away United Kingdom – Folarin won the 2016 Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) National Youth

0 Videos 08/12/2016 05:31:00 Rivers Rerun; Amaechi Storms Port-Harcourt, Takes A Stroll On The Streets. PICS/VID

Rivers Rerun; Amaechi Storms Port-Harcourt, Takes A Stroll On The Streets. PICS/VID

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of Port-Harcourt. The former Rivers governor who was surrounded by his security

0 Videos 30/11/2016 02:00:00 Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data

0 Videos 14/12/2016 11:32:00 Nigeria’s budget grown from N948 billion in 1999 to N6.06 trillion in 2016 (infographics)

Nigeria’s budget grown from N948 billion in 1999 to N6.06 trillion in 2016 (infographics)

- Budget performance in Nigeria for the last few years has been very poor - Successive governments have failed to improve on the lives of the

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2016 08:29:00 Peter Obi visits priest for spiritual consultation to become next Nigerian vice-president (photos)

Peter Obi visits priest for spiritual consultation to become next Nigerian vice-president (photos)

Ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, recently paid a visit to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual leader of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria at the

0 News 16/12/2016 18:45:00 Buratai reiterates Army’s continued loyalty to Buhari’s govt

Buratai reiterates Army’s continued loyalty to Buhari’s govt

By Bashir Adefaka Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur  Yusuf Buratai, has reiterated that the Army remains committed to democratic governance in the country. Chief of

0 News 22/12/2016 03:47:00 Sydney-Hobart: Wild Oats eyes speed record

Sydney-Hobart: Wild Oats eyes speed record

Wild Oats, the eight-time Sydney-Hobart winner and favourite for a ninth victory, could also break its own speed record with favourable winds predicted for the

0 News 16/12/2016 05:45:00 Pulse Opinion Poll: It is uncool to date an ex's friend

Pulse Opinion Poll: It is uncool to date an ex's friend

Has it ever occurred to you that you could break up with someone and find comfort, peace and salvation in the arms of their friend

0 News 16/12/2016 17:28:00 Chivas The Venture: Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins in Grand Finale of Lagos Edition

Chivas The Venture: Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins in Grand Finale of Lagos Edition

From a starting list of 226 social entrepreneurs, the Lagos Edition of the Chivas The Venture finally came to an end at the Intercontinental Hotel

0 News 21/12/2016 03:11:00 Nipost set to establish National Post Bank

Nipost set to establish National Post Bank

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Favour Ulebor The Post Master General, PMG of the Nigerian Postal Service, Nipost, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi says a National Post Bank is

Most Watched Movies

cron