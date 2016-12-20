Transfer News LATEST: LIVE Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool updates

By Rory O'Callaghan For Mailonline
Published: 04:25 EST, 22 December 2016 | Updated: 04:38 EST, 22 December 2016
With the January transfer window just days away, Premier League clubs are ramping up their efforts to bolster their squad.
Manchester City are set to break the bank for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, while Romelu Lukaku's Everton future is still one to watch.
Follow the latest throughout the day with Sportsmail, as we bring you all the news and rumours.
Virgil van Dijk - rated as one of the Premier League's best defenders - could be on the move
Related Articles
Celtic could pocket £5m from Manchester City's move for Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk has emerged as a January transfer target for Manchester City Pep Guardiola is ready to offer £50million for Southampton's centre back Saints signed the
Samir Nasri will cost £21m if Sevilla want to make loan from Manchester City permanent
Sevilla will have to pay £21million if they want to sign Samir Nasri permanently The Frenchman's contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire in
Manchester City to offer £50m for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk has emerged as a January transfer target for Manchester City Pep Guardiola is ready to offer £50million for Southampton's centre back Discreet talks have
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerians respond to the propose increase of data tariff plans by NCC
A few days ago, the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, announced plans to increase the cost of data tariff in the country. Many Nigerians have responded passionately
Dangote, Mike Adenuga, mega rich gather as billionaire’s son marries in grand style (photos, video)
When two money bags give out their children’s hands in marriage, you can imagine what will go down there. Couple cutting their wedding cake Billionaire businessman Prince
EXPOSED! Aide withdrew N16.7 billion cash for former PDP governor
– A former cashier in the Plateau state Government House has made a startling revelation – Yusuf Pam, told a probe panel of enquiry how he
Miss Curvy Nigeria has decided to hawk tomatoes after THIS happened (photos)
Former beauty queen and winner of the Miss Curvy Nigeria contest, Queen Nimat Siaka, has shared some pretty cool photos on her Instagram. Nimat Siaka was
Ex-militants call for the sack Niger Delta minister for appointing an impostor
For appointing an impostor as the National Coordinator of Riverine Communities Security Programme, an ex-militant group, Egbesu United, has called for the sack of the
Buhari ready to probe SGF Babachir Lawal – Presidency
- Presidency says Buhari would hear the Senate and Babachir Lawal before deciding the fate of the SGF on alleged corruption - Lawal has accused the
Most Read NewsView all posts
JUST IN: Court orders Wizkid’s arrest (see evidence)
An arrest warrant has been issued for Nigerian music star Wizkid for failing to honour a contract for a concert with a client. Ugandan court says
What Nigerians are Saying About Discovery of Crude oil in Borno State
The federal government recently announced that crude oil has been discovered in Borno state.Here's what Nigerians are saying about the issue:Terna Anzamber “Crude oil is
Anambra @ 25: Zik, Ojukwu, Ekwueme, Achebe, Tansi, 294 others honoured
Home | News | General | Anambra @ 25: Zik, Ojukwu, Ekwueme, Achebe, Tansi, 294 others honoured By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka THREE HUNDRED persons, including the first
Gunmen kill Okada rider in Delta
By Ochuko Akuopha OLEH—UNIDENTIFIED gunmen, weekend, shot dead a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) at Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, making away
Drug smuggling? Nigerians planning to travel to Indonesia must read this new embassy message
The Indonesian embassy to Nigeria has issued a new directive regarding securing visa to the country which many have suggested is due to the issue
Naij.com digest: 8 BIG news that broke Monday
The NAIJ.com team has gathered the most important news that hit the headlines on Tuesday, December 20. Find all the stories you might have missed
Post Your Comment below: >>