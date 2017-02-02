‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes to her 66-year-old toyboy Aparecido Dias Jacob at a ceremony despite being given advice by physicians not to go ahead with it.

The smitten seniors with the combined age of 172 years have separate rooms at Nossa Senhora Fatima retirement home in Pirassununga, south east Brazil, and were determined to prove it's never too late to be with your soulmate after three years together.

Medics assessed their health and age and warned the duo, known affectionately as Valda and Jaco, would not be able to cope with living on their own.

But the elderly sweethearts exchanged engagement rings in a betrothal service organised by volunteers under an initiative called the Project of Dreams.

Speaking about her love for her future husband, the centenarian said: 'I fell in love with him. 'I like him a lot. If he dies, I die too.'

The two lovebirds were among 40 residents at the elderly care home who were asked by the Project's organisers what they would like to do 'most in their life to make them happy'.

It's the first time either of them have been married.

Neither have children and most of Valda's relatives have died while Jaco has lost touch with his family.