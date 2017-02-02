"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only following three people on her Instagram account, fuelling claims she is going out with one of them, according to The Informer.
The Serbian stunner has 234,000 followers on the social networking site, but Serbian site pink.rs claims she only has eyes for one man – Turkish businessman Cengiz Siklaroglu.
According to his Instagram page – and Turkish media such as the Bizim Gazete – Siklaroglu is the CEO of Silahsan Holding, a company that sells missile and defence systems in Silahsan, Turkey.
His account is full of pictures of himself with the weapons he reportedly sells.One picture shows him smiling behind a shop-style counter with dozens of assault rifles mounted on the wall behind him. Another shows him sitting on a sofa next to a yellow snake holding a golden handgun.
Siklaroglu is the polar opposite of the Serbian model’s footie star ex Neymar Da Silva Santos, 24. She met the Brazilian starlet back in 2014 after the pair met on a partying holiday in Ibiza. The pair kept in touch online before Neymar pulled out all the stops to see her again.
He ordered a private jet to pick her up from her native Serbia to see him for a weekend in Spain. But after the couple broke up, the model showed the Barcelona star what he was missing, sharing scores of sexy holiday snaps on Instagram last month.
