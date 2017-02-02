TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo. Claudia Guajardo stops short of showing off the entire inking by her groin but causes a stir on popular Mexican programme Las Noches Del Futbol, meaning Football Nights.
Uni graduate Claudia, who regularly posts sexy selfies of herself in figure-hugging dresses on social media, seductively peels back her mini-shorts to show off the elaborate floral body art to the delight of her male admirers.
Brunette Claudia hoisted up her frock and pulled her pants down after being egged on by a fellow presenter as she admitted to having treated a colleague to a private viewing of her new tattoo just before the show aired.
A male colleague who got to see the tattoo before they went live, covered up his face with a football scarf in a mock show of embarrassment.
But a fellow woman in the studio yelled: "Stop, stop, stop," as Claudia threatened to show more than might have been acceptable on a family programme - despite producers playing sexy music to accompany her daring striptease.
