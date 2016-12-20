Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

A shocking footage allegedly showing wedding guests groping a bridesmaid while other men look on and laugh has emerged online. The incident filmed in China, is the latest in a string of videos claiming to show shocking behaviour at weddings around the country.

The latest clip shows a bustling room full of men crowding round a woman, believed to be a bridesmaid, dressed in blue. As she lays on her back as men wearing suits push to reach her, touching her all over her body.

One even appears to sexually assault her by reaching inside her dress and touching her breast.

Other wedding guests in the busy room are seen smiling and cheering along, while several also take photos on their mobile phones.

