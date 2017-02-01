Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually while a prayer session was going on. They were brought onto the stage on orders of the pastor to be specially prayed for.
According to the church, the members displayed signs of 'demonic possession' before they were delivered.
Related Articles
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually
First mega rally hits Maiduguri since emergence of insurgency (photos)
- A group, the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) on Wednesday, February 1, stormed the streets of Maiduguri, Borno state - The group said the rally
After 2 bombings in 16 days, Borno residents celebrate Boko Haram’s defeat (Photos)
Residents of Borno state have trooped out to celebrate the defeat of Boko Haram by the Nigerian Army. Major General Leo Irabor, military officers, policemen and
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said the the number of air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 - The
Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed
- A former House of Representatives member, Junaid Muhammed has warned that Boko Haram insurgence is not yet over - Muhammed also said there is a
Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)
- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani
[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights
This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As
Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel
- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian
Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)
Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for
Most Read NewsView all posts
Senator Andy Uba Defects To APC
Sen. Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has defected to the All Progressives Congress. Uba disclosed this
NSCDC arrests 20 for theft, vandalism in Borno
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Borno Command, says on Friday said that it has arrested 20 suspects in connection with vandalism and theft
New Music: Simi - 'Smile for me'
Simi releases new music titled 'Smile for me'. In 'Smile for me', the singer who impresses with her soothing vocals as always is asking her partner
Arsenal FC: Wenger hails Welbeck as club thrash Saints in FA Cup
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised the mental strength and resilience of Danny Welbeck after the England forward scored twice on his first start since suffering
NECO to begin sales of NCEE forms soon
The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded preparations to begin sales of its 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) forms. The News Agency of
“Canada Will Welcome You" - Justin Trudeau Tells Refugees Rejected By Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected the temporary US ban on refugees and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.Mr Trudeau underscored his government's commitment to
Most Watched Movies
Queen Of The World
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication
A young woman(chika ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Go Slow
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
Crazy Sex Passion 2
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Test of Kindness
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.