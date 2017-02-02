Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | Photos |

Jubilation in Igboland as Fashola inspects projects (photos)

  • 2 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Jubilation in Igboland as Fashola inspects projects (photos) File photo

The minister of power, works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola received a warm welcome when he visited some areas in the south east to inspect some ongoing projects.

Fashola was received by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and also met with members of his cabinet.

The minister inspected the ongoing Rehabilitation of Ikot Ekpene - Ikot Umuoessien - Aba Road

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

The minister with workers on the site

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola with Governor ikpeazu

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Workers at the project site

What's next
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

4 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

14 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

16 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

1 hour ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

1 hour ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

1 hour ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

1 hour ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

2 hours 18 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

19 hours 18 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

19 hours 22 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00

Tags

Babatunde Fashola Abia State Top News Okezie Ikpeazu

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Photos 03/02/2017 06:02:00 Jubilation in Igboland as Fashola inspects projects (photos)

Jubilation in Igboland as Fashola inspects projects (photos)

The minister of power, works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola received a warm welcome when he visited some areas in the south east to inspect

0 Photos 02/02/2017 13:24:00 "Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

0 Photos 01/02/2017 11:31:00 First mega rally hits Maiduguri since emergence of insurgency (photos)

First mega rally hits Maiduguri since emergence of insurgency (photos)

- A group, the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) on Wednesday, February 1, stormed the streets of Maiduguri, Borno state - The group said the rally

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 25/01/2017 01:25:00 Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)

Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)

Ayodele Fayose, the Ekiti state governor and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25,

0 Videos 26/01/2017 07:22:00 How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness

How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how former chief of air staff Adesola Amosu allegedly laundered N21billion - The case was brought

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:44:00 NUPENG suspended its three-day nationwide warning strike

NUPENG suspended its three-day nationwide warning strike

- NUPENG has called off the three-day warning strike which affected activities nationwide - The oil workers had commenced on a strike over several unresolved issues

0 Videos 18/01/2017 04:07:00 Northerners, others blast president over planned N213b from 'Tokunbo' cars

Northerners, others blast president over planned N213b from 'Tokunbo' cars

The news that the federal government’s ban on importation of fairly used cars, also known as ‘Tokunbo’ would make Nigeria earn N213 billion annually has

0 Videos 06/01/2017 02:58:00 10 million children to benefit from Buhari’s schools feeding programme

10 million children to benefit from Buhari’s schools feeding programme

At least 10 million primary school pupils across the country will benefit from the newly- introduced school feeding programme initiated by the federal government and

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:07:00 Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 03/02/2017 02:21:00 Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick Quits Trump Advisory Council

Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick Quits Trump Advisory Council

Uber Technologies Inc. chief executive Travis Kalanick stepped down from a position on President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council Thursday, saying his participation was being

0 News 02/02/2017 15:52:00 Police arrest 17 alleged killer herdsmen with sophisticated weapons in Kaduna (Photos)

Police arrest 17 alleged killer herdsmen with sophisticated weapons in Kaduna (Photos)

- The Nigeria Police has paraded 17 suspects allegedly involved in the recent killings in Kafanchan, Kaduna state - The Nigeria police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, discloses

0 News 02/02/2017 11:26:00 Zimbabwe Pastor Live Streams His Suicide

Zimbabwe Pastor Live Streams His Suicide

Richard Nhika, a 38-year old Zimbabwean gospel musician and church pastor live streamed himself committing suicide.According to him, he was prompted to commit suicide as

0 News 02/02/2017 09:59:00 Donald Trump: Pentagon chief Mattis arrives in S. Korea amid US President's uncertainty

Donald Trump: Pentagon chief Mattis arrives in S. Korea amid US President's uncertainty

US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in South Korea Thursday on the first leg of a trip that also includes Japan, two key allies rattled

0 News 31/01/2017 23:10:00 Akwa Ibom: We’ve forgiven PDP, but not forgotten their deed — Efanga

Akwa Ibom: We’ve forgiven PDP, but not forgotten their deed — Efanga

By Dennis Udoma Since the defection by Senator Nelson Effiong representing Akwa Ibom South in the National Assembly from PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress,

0 News 31/01/2017 10:56:00 Pulse Blogger: Naughty Daniels: A lesson on sucking [1]

Pulse Blogger: Naughty Daniels: A lesson on sucking [1]

While Chika sat at the breakfast table eating a bowl of cold cereal that Saturday morning, she didn't even hear her mother speaking because her

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:36:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 3

Jezebel In Holy Land 3

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 21/07/2016 13:14:00 Crazy Sex Passion

Crazy Sex Passion

This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story.  Starring; Kanayo

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:34:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:20:00 The Hostage

The Hostage

Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:55:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of