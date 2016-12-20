Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on three Local Government Areas in Kaduna State. These are Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a. The Kaduna State Security Council said it took the step based on credible intelligence about risks to lives and property in the affected areas.
The Security Council also endorsed a ban against processions and unlawful assembly.
Samuel Aruwan, Spokesman for Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, disclosed this in a statement issued shortly after an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday in Kaduna.
The statement said that security agencies have also been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individual or groups that violate these orders.
Furthermore, the Security Council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives.
The meeting, which was chaired by El-Rufai, had the following members of the Council in attendance: The Deputy Governor, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, Director DSS, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili, Brig. Gen. I. Isa, Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral T. T. Dakwat, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.
Governor El-Rufai had earlier on Wednesday appealed to citizens not to respond to the treatment meted on him by demonstrators in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, on Tuesday.
The Governor and his entourage were pelted with stones and some vehicles broken after he addressed some demonstrators immediately after the Security Council meeting in the area.
The official residence of the local government chairman, Dr. Bege Katuka, was also burnt.
Aruwan, disclosed that Malam El-Rufai considers the unfortunate events as part of the burdens of leadership. He added that the Governor is of the view that there must be no reaction to the incident other than a continued commitment to restore peace and harmony.
The statement quoted the Governor as saying that “in the name of God, I am begging you. No one should take the laws into his or her hands over what happened in Kafanchan. Although it is unfortunate, but we must rise above induced prejudice and hatred. We must defeat hate with patience, love and dedication to duty and not eye for an eye.
“It is also a burden of leadership and we will, by the special grace of God, overcome these forces of darkness who are dividing our citizens using religion, ethnicity and politics. I commend the high sense of professionalism exhibited by security personnel.
“I listened to three of the women who led the protesters as they asked me questions. I answered them and even invited them to a larger meeting, but they went on rampage and burnt the residence of the local government chairman.
“The government of Kaduna State and the Security Council sympathise with the chairman of Jema’a local government, Dr. Bege Katuka, and his family over the unfortunate incident that led to the burning of their home. Our prayers and support go with them.”
Similarly, the governor will update the people of the state on the steps being taken to improve security in the state in a state-wide live radio interview on Wednesday night, from 8pm to 10 pm.
