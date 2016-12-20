Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

The Nigerian Army has rescued 1,880 women and children from Boko Haram insurgents in the Sambisa Forest.
Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said at a news conference in Maiduguri on Wednesday that troops also arrested about 504 Boko Haram terrorists while 19 of them willingly surrendered.
He said that the Army had arrested about 37 foreigners who were currently undergoing interrogations to ascertain whether they were terrorists or not.
“We also arrested about seven kidnappers and we are currently interrogating them.
“Our troops have continued to make significant progress in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.
“I gladly say that our troops have successfully mop up all the areas in Sambisa Forest including gate one.”
“The Army is currently in camp zero.
“I am not going to tell you what we are doing there. But I can assure you that we are recording remarkable successes.”
Irabor called on the general public, especially female students of tertiary institutions to be wary of new recruitment website, “as Boko Haram insurgency is an evil that is determined to destroy the society.”
He said the Army has started construction of roads network from Alagarno to Sambisa to ease troops operations in mopping up Boko Haram insurgents in the forest.
“We have embarked on roads construction within the Sambisa forest to open up the area and also ease our operations in within the theatre.”
“Construction of the roads will ease fighting troops in their effort to mop up the Boko Haram insurgency from their hideout.”
He called on individuals and cooperate organisation to support the military, as everything could not be left to government.
Such support was essential in reviving the economic development of the North-east, he said.
“I also urge the general public to continue to support the military in the north-east through the provision of useful information and not to fellow the ways of some media outfit that were bent to bring down the military.” (NAN)
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
2019: North-central political leaders to ditch APC and PDP for new party
– Some political leaders in the North-central region have resolved to set up a new political party – The aim of the party is to be
FINALLY! Two presidential jets to be sold in two weeks time
- The Presidency has concluded the process for the sale of two presidential aircraft - The aircraft are a Falcon 7x executive jet and Hawker 4000 -
See the plastic rice that is being sold in Nigerian markets due to recession (video)
Nigerians are responding in diverse ways to the economic recession. We need not remind you that times are tough and things are hard in our
Alexa Chung gives seductive performance for LOVE Magazine
Alexa Chung gives a seductive performance in red lacy lingerie for December 17 LOVE magazine advent edition.
[Video] How Online Porn and No-Sex Marriages Destroys Lives
Love? Marriage? Sex? Can a married couple have all three? Perhaps it’s unrealistic since so many marriages end in divorce today. Why is that? One
This woman can crush a watermelon with her thunder THIGHS, Take a look (video)
What else can you do with your thighs? Well, let arm wrestling champion Kortney Olson show you in the clip below The power of thighs. It
Most Read NewsView all posts
Leicester challenge Vardy’s red card against Stoke
Defending champions Leicester City have appealed against the red card shown to striker Jamie Vardy in Saturday’s 2-2 English Premier League draw at Stoke. Vardy was
Nigeria can become Africa’s outsourcing headquarters for data science opportunities — Adekanmbi , C-Level Executive MTN
He got a global recognition at the INSNA conference in California after concluding his PhD sabbatical which took him across three nations – London, India
Rivers re-run: We’ve two major clues to aid police probe – INEC
ABUJA—Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, said that the electoral body has two major clues he said would assist Police
Teenager in court for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl, gets N300, 000 bail
Zion Emori,19, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl. The accused, who resides in Gbeni Gbeni area of Oke Odo,
Why We Lost To Man City – Alex Iwobi
Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, has admitted that he and his team-mates took the foot off the gas against Manchester City and were punished for it.The
Nigeria's Mega Party Adopts New Name
The much-talked about mega party appears to be taking shape as the proponents were said to have recently adopted the name Action Democratic Party of
Post Your Comment below: >>