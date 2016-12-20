Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

The Nigerian Army has rescued 1,880 women and children from Boko Haram insurgents in the Sambisa Forest.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said at a news conference in Maiduguri on Wednesday that troops also arrested about 504 Boko Haram terrorists while 19 of them willingly surrendered.

He said that the Army had arrested about 37 foreigners who were currently undergoing interrogations to ascertain whether they were terrorists or not.

“We also arrested about seven kidnappers and we are currently interrogating them.

“Our troops have continued to make significant progress in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

“I gladly say that our troops have successfully mop up all the areas in Sambisa Forest including gate one.”

“The Army is currently in camp zero.

“I am not going to tell you what we are doing there. But I can assure you that we are recording remarkable successes.”

Irabor called on the general public, especially female students of tertiary institutions to be wary of new recruitment website, “as Boko Haram insurgency is an evil that is determined to destroy the society.”

He said the Army has started construction of roads network from Alagarno to Sambisa to ease troops operations in mopping up Boko Haram insurgents in the forest.

“We have embarked on roads construction within the Sambisa forest to open up the area and also ease our operations in within the theatre.”

“Construction of the roads will ease fighting troops in their effort to mop up the Boko Haram insurgency from their hideout.”

He called on individuals and cooperate organisation to support the military, as everything could not be left to government.

Such support was essential in reviving the economic development of the North-east, he said.

“I also urge the general public to continue to support the military in the north-east through the provision of useful information and not to fellow the ways of some media outfit that were bent to bring down the military.” (NAN)

