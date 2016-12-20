Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

The Federal Government says it will embark on building of nuclear plants and careful application of nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onu said that nuclear energy would bridge the energy gap needed to enhance agriculture, advance health, improve education and boost manufacturing in the country.

He said that the Federal Government had started making arrangement with the Russian State Nuclear Corporation, Rosatom, to actualise its dream of application of nuclear energy.

He said that the reason the country chose the Russian state nuclear corporation was because of its essential experience in nuclear technology.

According to the minister, Rosatom will prepare the agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country.

Onu said that the country would in turn, prepare an agreement on the development of the project which would determine further steps on the construction of the nuclear power plant.

“Nuclear power is considered a prominent alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.

“It is a manageable source of generating electricity and has large power-generating capacity that can meet industrial and city needs.

“It is not like the low-power technologies such as solar that might meet only local, residential or office needs but cannot generate power for heavy manufacturing.”

He said that the envisaged project would be a success because the plant would be fed from the uranium deposit in the country. (NAN)

0 News 18/12/2016 06:23:00 Police Officer Murdered in Enugu

Police Officer Murdered in Enugu

An unnamed Police Officer was reportedly clubbed to death when attempting to apprehend some hoodlums smoking Indian hemp in Enugu metropolis.News Agency of Nigeria, NAN,

0 News 22/12/2016 01:58:00 How James Ibori controlled Nigeria’s politics from UK prison - Sen. Nwaoboshi (watch video)

How James Ibori controlled Nigeria’s politics from UK prison - Sen. Nwaoboshi (watch video)

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has revealed that convicted former governor, James Ibori orchestrated political manoeuvres even from his prison cell in London. Ibori who was released on

0 News 16/12/2016 13:28:00 I have been vindicated, former governor Nyako speaks on Supreme Court judgment

I have been vindicated, former governor Nyako speaks on Supreme Court judgment

- The former governor of Adamawa state Murtala Nyako has reacted to a Supreme court judgment on an appeal against his impeachment - The former governor

0 News 16/12/2016 08:25:00 Islamic State: Armed force alone will never vanquish IS, US experts say

Islamic State: Armed force alone will never vanquish IS, US experts say

If the Islamic State group is to be defeated and prevented from reappearing under some new guise, the root causes behind its birth and growth

0 News 19/12/2016 10:19:00 2016InReview: 6 religious killings that shocked Nigeria in 2016

2016InReview: 6 religious killings that shocked Nigeria in 2016

In 2016, Nigerians have seen many killed because of their religious convictions. These deaths have been deeply saddening as the bereaved have continued to cry

0 News 16/12/2016 09:07:00 Forget elders, only youths can solve Niger Delta crisis-Gen. Akpodoro

Forget elders, only youths can solve Niger Delta crisis-Gen. Akpodoro

-Former militant commander says only ex-agitators can solve the problem in the Niger delta region -Israel Akpodoro said President Buhari should begin immediate negotiation with the

Most Watched Movies

