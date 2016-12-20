FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

The Federal Government says it will embark on building of nuclear plants and careful application of nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country.
Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.
Onu said that nuclear energy would bridge the energy gap needed to enhance agriculture, advance health, improve education and boost manufacturing in the country.
He said that the Federal Government had started making arrangement with the Russian State Nuclear Corporation, Rosatom, to actualise its dream of application of nuclear energy.
He said that the reason the country chose the Russian state nuclear corporation was because of its essential experience in nuclear technology.
According to the minister, Rosatom will prepare the agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country.
Onu said that the country would in turn, prepare an agreement on the development of the project which would determine further steps on the construction of the nuclear power plant.
“Nuclear power is considered a prominent alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.
“It is a manageable source of generating electricity and has large power-generating capacity that can meet industrial and city needs.
“It is not like the low-power technologies such as solar that might meet only local, residential or office needs but cannot generate power for heavy manufacturing.”
He said that the envisaged project would be a success because the plant would be fed from the uranium deposit in the country. (NAN)
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Shiite Islamic group assassinated Muslim clerics, attacked emir of Zaria
ust days after the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria was declared a terrorist group by the Kaduna state government, more revelations have emerged about the
Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him
- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed
UNBELIEVABLE: This wedding dress was made entirely out of tissue paper (PHOTOS)
An innovative teenager has left a lot of people dumbfounded as she unveiled this beautiful creation. Rachal Lefleur spent months creating this toilet roll wedding dress. Rachel
Dyeing my son’s hair was deliberate – Olamide
– When pictures hit the internet showing Olamide and his son rocking matching hair styles, most were shocked that he could dye the hair of
Amnesty Int’l releases video on alleged killing of IPOB members
Amnesty Int’l releases video on alleged killing of IPOB members Amnesty International, Thursday, released a video to back its report stating that the Nigerian security forces
BREAKING: There is an outbreak of bird flu in Kano state
- The Kano state government announced a resurfacing of Avian Influenza popularly referred to as bird flu in the state - The state said the disease
Most Read NewsView all posts
Police Officer Murdered in Enugu
An unnamed Police Officer was reportedly clubbed to death when attempting to apprehend some hoodlums smoking Indian hemp in Enugu metropolis.News Agency of Nigeria, NAN,
How James Ibori controlled Nigeria’s politics from UK prison - Sen. Nwaoboshi (watch video)
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has revealed that convicted former governor, James Ibori orchestrated political manoeuvres even from his prison cell in London. Ibori who was released on
I have been vindicated, former governor Nyako speaks on Supreme Court judgment
- The former governor of Adamawa state Murtala Nyako has reacted to a Supreme court judgment on an appeal against his impeachment - The former governor
Islamic State: Armed force alone will never vanquish IS, US experts say
If the Islamic State group is to be defeated and prevented from reappearing under some new guise, the root causes behind its birth and growth
2016InReview: 6 religious killings that shocked Nigeria in 2016
In 2016, Nigerians have seen many killed because of their religious convictions. These deaths have been deeply saddening as the bereaved have continued to cry
Forget elders, only youths can solve Niger Delta crisis-Gen. Akpodoro
-Former militant commander says only ex-agitators can solve the problem in the Niger delta region -Israel Akpodoro said President Buhari should begin immediate negotiation with the
Post Your Comment below: >>