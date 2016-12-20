Why I Retired Early From Football - Okocha

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha’, has revealed that his decision to retire early from active football, was due to lack of enough playing time.
Okocha made the shock decision to hang up his boots in 2008 at 34.
“I must confess that [not getting a lot of playing time] was one of the main reasons why I retired from playing at a very young age,” Okocha told media men at a press conference organised by Star Times.
“I believe that it is not worth it to train from Monday to Friday just to have 20 minutes on the pitch or sit on the bench on Saturday. I am very competitive.”
The midfielder who last represented Nigeria in 2006, made 75 apeparances for the Eagles and scored 14 times.
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Passer-by finds boy sent out of school in Awka and decides to sponsor him up till university
A man, Arinze Okolobu, has shared his story of how he spotted a young boy crying on the road one day in Awka and made
"Security agencies almost through with Dogara investigation"
- Abdulmumin Jibrin says security agencies have almost caught up with Speaker Dogara and other members of the lower house who were involved in budget
OMG! See What These Woman Was Caught Doing To Herself In A Public Train.. (Photos+Video)
Some commuters were left shocked after a woman was filmed on a train moving jerkily and making loud noises. The woman, who is wearing a
President Buhari has been hailed for banning importation of vehicle via land borders
- Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) believes that the ban on importation of vehicles through roads placed by President Muhammadu Buhari is a
Mother sheds tears of happiness as her pilot son flew her from Lagos to Kano (photos)
A mother was overwhelmed with complete joy as her son who recently became a pilot, flew her from Lagos to Kano. The young man shared a
Man who murdered Assistant Superintendent of Police suffers attack
To ensure a peaceful community, the people of Umu-Iwelie and Abuator community in Ndokwa East local government area of Delta state have expelled one Mr.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial: MASSOB issues warning to FG
- MASSOB accuses the FG of manipulating the court verdict which permitted witnesses to testify in masks in the trial Nnamdi Kanu - Factional MASSOB leader,
FG unveils information app
By Emmanuel Elbeke & Favour Ulebor ABUJA— THE Federal Government, yesterday, launched an information application called, Federal Government of Nigeria Information App (FGN IAPP) in Abuja. Unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of himself & son inside his private jet
He's living the life! search feed search feed
MMM now in Kenya after putting accounts on hold till January in Nigeria
MMM has taken a message of 40% return on investment to Kenya after putting accounts on hold till January in Nigeria.
2019: 50% stake for youths non-negotiable- APC chieftain
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA— Ahead of the 2019 general election, ‘suspended’ Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Timi Frank, has
Ugwuanyi receives panel’s report on Nimbo killings
…Promises to implement recommendations Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has received the report of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up to carry out a whole-some investigation into
Post Your Comment below: >>