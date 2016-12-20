Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


When grandma goes zumba: Cool senior lady busts a move and makes everyone go 'Wow!'

Zumba classes have skyrocketed in popularity over the past couple years, and lately, they’ve been gaining favor among an entirely new age group – seniors. Dance moves are something that keeps them healthy, alive and young.

READ ALSO: Smart orangutan seeks comforts and builds a hammock in its enclosure. Take notes you humans!

Take a look at the video of one cool grandma from Brazil. 65-year-old Lola Angelisa Del Rosario is the star of her Zumba class, and she shows that age ain’t nothing but a number! Lola loves to dance Zumba and never misses a workout. She simply refuses to let her age stop her.

This woman certainly knows how to enjoy her life. I think she is a living inspiration which proves that it is never too late to learn something new!

