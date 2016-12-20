We can successfully implement the 2017 budget without $30 billion loan -Presidency

- The senate rejected President Mohammed Buhari’s proposed $30 billion external loan in November
- The presidency has now addressed the issue of the rejected proposed loan and its effect on 2017 budget
- President Buhari said that the rejection of the loan will not hinder the implementation of the 2017 budget
On Tuesday, November 1, 2016, the senate rejected President Mohammed Buhari’s $29.9bn external borrowing plan over a period of three years.
The presidency has now stated that the rejection of the proposed $30 billion loan would in no way affect the implementation of the 2017 budget.
READ ALSO: $29.96bn loan: Femi Falana warns Buhari against borrowing
While addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, December 21, the special assistant to the president on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, said the 2017 budget would be successfully implemented without the loan.
Enang while addressing the press said: “On the request by Mr. President for approval to take a loan, remember that this $30bn request was not what was to be spent in 2016, 2017 or 2018; it was a projection for three years.
"Therefore, the Senate has remitted it back to the Mr. President, requesting further details.
“It is still pending in the House of Representatives. Now, the legislative process is still pending. I am sure you can observe in recent times the level of consultation between the arms of government and the leadership level of the Senate as well as at the level of the sub-committees; and between the ministers and the committees.
"These are all intended to address and resolve any question, which could be thorny in any of the requests made by the executive.”
We don't need $30 loan for 2017 budget -Presidency
READ ALSO: Sen. Nwaoboshi celebrates Ibori as he leaves UK prison
He added: “The president and the executive governors cannot proceed to take loans, because loans will become the responsibility of the entire nation to pay. And don’t also forget that the request by Mr President was not only for the Federal Government to spend.
"Even if a state government wants to take a loan, it has to be approved by the National Assembly.
“So, the request by the various state governments to take loans for various projects was also contained therein. It is still undergoing consideration and consultation at the apex and sub levels.
“Mr President has assented to a little over 30 bills within one year and six months of the inauguration of this present National Assembly, and this surpasses every record that has been set by the legislature since the advent of democracy.”
Enang also said the 2017 budget process would be smoother than those of the previous years, because there was enough consultation.
However, the presidency has not backed down on the proposed loan rather, the presidency is set to engage the senate and provide certain information and details which will enable the senate to consider in detail, and appropriately the request of Mr President.
Watch a video of the 2017 budget presentation below:
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
How to Become a Millionaire in 3 Years - Daniel Ally
When most people say they want to be a millionaire, they’re really saying that they want to spend one million dollars. Besides winning the lotto
Nigerian professor suspended by university for cheating
Benedicta Daudu, an associate professor of law and former head of the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law of the Faculty of Law in UNIJOS,
Protest as NNPC deducts N29.857 billion as cost for pipeline repairs
- The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) is not happy - This is due to a deduction by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the
Dr Nnia Nwodo emerge as Ohanaeze's new President-General
- Dr Nnia Nwodo is set to emerge as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Nwodo is a former minister of information - Nwodo's candidature has reportedly
Angry Fayose attacks Justice Okon Abang, reveals why
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has described Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja as a cancer that is capable of destroying
These touching photos of Brazilian players involved in plane crash will make you cry
On Tuesday, November 29 2016, there was a tragic report of a plane that crashed in Colombia which was carrying a Brazilian football team Chapecoense
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: There will be war against the opposition if Buhari contests – Wike
BY JIMITOTA ONOYUMEGovernor Nyesom Wike, in this interview, speaks on the December 10 rerun elections in Rivers State. According to him, the Federal Government invaded the
Lagos vows to prosecute killers of LASTMA commander
Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government on Friday said the lynching of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Commander, Olatunji Bakare by a mob in the
Nigerian Senate to Buhari : We'll Confirm Magu's Appointment If...
The Nigerian Senate may reconsider the confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.The Senate said it will reconsider
Tension in Delta as Gunmen Kidnap Ovie of Agbarha-Warri
There is palpable tension in Warri as unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Ovie of Agbrha-Warri Kingdom, HRM. Orifi Orhovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememo II.No member of the
China slams US ‘hype’ over its seizure of naval probe
China slams US ‘hype’ over its seizure of naval probeChina seizes US naval probe in S. China Sea: Pentagon China “unlawfully” seized an unmanned US naval
Mimiko secretly recruiting 10,000 workers, selling govt. properties to cronies – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has raised alarm over alleged secret recruitment of workers by the outgoing government of Gov. Olusegun Mimiko
Post Your Comment below: >>