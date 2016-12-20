Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


We can successfully implement the 2017 budget without $30 billion loan -Presidency

- The senate rejected President Mohammed Buhari’s proposed $30 billion external loan in November

- The presidency has now addressed the issue of the rejected proposed loan and its effect on 2017 budget

- President Buhari said that the rejection of the loan will not hinder the implementation of the 2017 budget

On Tuesday, November 1, 2016, the senate rejected President Mohammed Buhari’s $29.9bn external borrowing plan over a period of three years.

The presidency has now stated that the rejection of the proposed $30 billion loan would in no way affect the implementation of the 2017 budget.

While addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, December 21, the special assistant to the president on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, said the 2017 budget would be successfully implemented without the loan.

Enang while addressing the press said: “On the request by Mr. President for approval to take a loan, remember that this $30bn request was not what was to be spent in 2016, 2017 or 2018; it was a projection for three years.

"Therefore, the Senate has remitted it back to the Mr. President, requesting further details.

“It is still pending in the House of Representatives. Now, the legislative process is still pending. I am sure you can observe in recent times the level of consultation between the arms of government and the leadership level of the Senate as well as at the level of the sub-committees; and between the ministers and the committees.

"These are all intended to address and resolve any question, which could be thorny in any of the requests made by the executive.”

We can successfully implement the 2017 budget without $30 billion loan -Presidency

We don't need $30 loan for 2017 budget -Presidency

He added: “The president and the executive governors cannot proceed to take loans, because loans will become the responsibility of the entire nation to pay. And don’t also forget that the request by Mr President was not only for the Federal Government to spend.

"Even if a state government wants to take a loan, it has to be approved by the National Assembly.

“So, the request by the various state governments to take loans for various projects was also contained therein. It is still undergoing consideration and consultation at the apex and sub levels.

“Mr President has assented to a little over 30 bills within one year and six months of the inauguration of this present National Assembly, and this surpasses every record that has been set by the legislature since the advent of democracy.”

Enang also said the 2017 budget process would be smoother than those of the previous years, because there was enough consultation.

However, the presidency has not backed down on the proposed loan rather, the presidency is set to engage the senate and provide certain information and details which will enable the senate to consider in detail, and appropriately the request of Mr President.

Watch a video of the 2017 budget presentation below:

