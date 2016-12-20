Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


2016InReview: Top 6 prominent pastors that Nigerians MERCILESSLY dealt with and why

Many prominent Nigerian pastors made headlines in the year 2016 for some controversial reasons. Mostly because of some statements they made which did not go down well with Nigerians.

For this reason they were criticized by Nigerians who will speak their mind not caring about the “touch not my anointed” scripture.

Below is a list of prominent Nigerians who came under harsh critisms in 2016.

1. Pastor E.A. Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God came under attack in August after he gave a controversial marriage advice. He warned men not to marry any girl who cannot pray for one hour non-stop and women who could not cook. He also advised women not to marry a man who has no job. The cleric was called out by some Nigerians including controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo. He trended on various social media platforms because of this statement. In defence, Adeboye, who is fondly called Daddy G.O said his message was not meant for everybody.

2. Bishop David Oyedepo

The founder and general overseer of the Living Faith Church worldwide aka Winners chapel did not expect to be condemned when he advised those criticizing Covenant University high to stop. In November, he said the very high tuition fees charged by the Covenant University was approved by God and critics were at risk of incurring the wrath of God. This quickly sparked off controversy and attracted a lot of comments on social media. The man of God was called as sorts of names as Nigerians heaped insults on him.

His name came up once again when his daughter received serious lashing over her controversial arm extension ‘miracle' video. She quickly removed the video after several harsh comments but not before it went viral.

3. Pastor Chris Okafor

Just like Jesus raised the dead, On Sunday, February 7, 2016, the general overseer of the Mountain Miracle and Liberation Ministries, a.k.a Liberation City allegedly brought a dead baby back to life. This is one miracle some Nigerians have refused to believe. For them, the miracle is just too good to be true. This resurrection miracle caused quite a stir on social media.

4. Prophet T.B. Joshua

The founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations is always in one controversy or the other. In November, he made a huge blunder when he predicted who would win the US presidential election. He predicted that Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party presidential candidate would win the election. Unfortunately, Donald Trump won the election. Not long after the result was announced, the man of God quickly deleted the post about his prediction for the election from the TB Joshua ministries Facebook page.

He received major backlash on social media as Nigerians called him a prophet of doom and a fake prophet.

5. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The general overseer of Christ Embassy was criticized for his opinion on gender equality. In September posted on Christ Embassy.Org Online Missions Facebook page said wives are not equal to their husbands and that husbands are masters over their wives. While some Nigerians agreed with him, others said his message was wrong as several Nigerians now use the Bible as a cover-up for doing evil.

6. Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

In February, the founder of Common Wealth of Zion’s Assembly (COZA) had a flamboyant all-white yacht birthday celebration in Dubai. This generated a lot of criticisms online as Nigerians expressed their disgust.

Which of these men of God upset Nigerians the most?

