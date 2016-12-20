EKO Disco announces planned power outage

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has announced that there will be an interruption in power supply to some areas within its network on December 29 for routine maintenance.
The company’s General Manager, Communication, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, made this announcement in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.
Idemudia said that the power outage would occur between the hours of 10 a.m. in the morning and 2 p.m. in the afternoon.
He said that the planned power outage was occasioned by routine maintenance work to be carried out on Ijora-Alagbon 132kv line.
According to him, areas to be affected by the outage are Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Obalende, Banana Island and Lagos Island.
The EKEDC’s spokesman said that the routine maintenance to be carried out was for better efficiency of power facilities so as to enhance improved service delivery to the company’s customers.
He appealed to customers to bear with the company for the inconvenience the outage might cause, adding that power supply would be restored immediately the maintenance work was concluded.
(NAN)
