Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Pulse Frontpage: Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, December 22, 2016]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, December 22 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Nigeria’s debt service bill tops N4tr in three years

By the end of 2017, Nigeria would have spent N4.1 trillion on debt servicing. The 2017 budget proposal has N1.7 trillion for debt servicing.

N700 billion trapped in private placement scams

Investors in Nigeria’s capital market say N700 billion have been trapped in private placements by firms. They urged industry regulators to wade into the perceived scam.

Ibori regains freedom in London

After over four and a half years in prison, former Governor James Ibori of Delta State yesterday regained his freedom at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. An appeal judge, Mrs. Justice May, ordered the Home Office to immediately release him.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Drama, as Ibori regains freedom 6yrs after

A British High Court, the Royal Court of Justice, Queens Bench Division, Court 1, sitting in London, yesterday, ordered the immediate release of former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori, from prison, saying the move to hold him after serving out his sentence was illegal.

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, yesterday, called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to immediately publish its audited financial statements as stipulated by the act setting it up and as promised in its monthly reports.

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

To effectively wage and win the ongoing war against corruption in Nigeria, the Federal Government has introduced a whistle-blowing policy.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Adamant Jammeh: I won’t step down

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has lashed out at regional mediators urging him to step down, saying he will not be intimidated.

AGF: how we found $1.30m at ex-panel member’s home

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has disclosed how over $1.30million cash was recovered from the Abuja home of a member of the committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the procurement of arms and equipment in the Armed Forces, Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (retd).

Whistle blowers to get 5% of looted fund

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved the payment of 5 per cent of recovered looted fund to the whistle blower behind the recovery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

FG okays 5% of recovered loot for whistleblowers

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the Ministry of Finance Whistleblowing Programme that may see individuals, who voluntarily volunteers credible information on stolen or concealed funds, smiling home with between 2.5 per cent and five per cent of the funds when recovered.

Ibori freed, FG begins ex-Delta governor’s extradition process

The Federal Government has commenced the process of extraditing a former governor of Delta State, Mr. James Ibori, from the United Kingdom, The PUNCH can confirm.

Arik passengers in chaotic scene at Lagos airport

Passengers, who were scheduled to travel out of the country with Arik Air on Tuesday but could not do so due to the strike action by aviation unions in solidarity with workers of the carrier, on Wednesday morning created an ugly scene at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos following the resumption of flight operations.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Buhari faces spreading opposition as economy slumps

Yusuf Rabiu went door-to-door urging people in the northern Nigerian city of Kano to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in last year’s elections.

More criticism for proposed Corporate Governance Code

A renown board room expert, Olusegun Osunkeye has criticised some of the provisions of the suspended National Code of Corporate Governance, saying it is capable of affecting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into Nigeria.

Nigerian inputs meet industrial standards despite low quality claims

Experts say that while the majority of industries in Nigeria are hard pressed to source scarce foreign exchange to import raw materials, a lot of these inputs are locally available and can be sourced and processed at competitive cost.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 58 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

4 hours ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

4 hours 3 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

4 hours 8 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

4 hours 14 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 53 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

5 hours 13 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

5 hours 17 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

5 hours 21 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 33 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 45 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 51 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

6 hours 1 minute ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 27 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 05:21:00 700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori

0 News 22/12/2016 05:30:00 FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas

0 News 22/12/2016 05:35:00 What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/12/2016 02:17:00 See first photos from Emir of Kano's stunning daughter's bridal shower

See first photos from Emir of Kano's stunning daughter's bridal shower

Siddika Sanusi in her bridal shower outfit Stunning photos from Siddika's bridal shower have just been released and they are perfect. She looked absolutely stunning in

0 Videos 14/12/2016 10:35:00 Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor

Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor

- A court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has awarded a newspaper vendor N100,000 as damages for assault - The vendor was said to have been

0 Videos 02/12/2016 08:02:00 BREAKING: Court ordered SSS to pay Shi'ite leader and his wife N50 million

BREAKING: Court ordered SSS to pay Shi'ite leader and his wife N50 million

- A Federal High Court in Abuja declared El-Zakzaky's detention as illegal - The judge said his detention was result in needless death - He ordered the

0 Videos 23/11/2016 07:53:00 8 women and children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa

8 women and children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa

– Hunters in Adamawa have helped some women and children to flee Boko Haram camps inside the dreaded Sambisa forest – The women and children, eight

0 Videos 30/11/2016 01:25:00 APC suspends own SENATOR as crisis goes overboard

APC suspends own SENATOR as crisis goes overboard

– The ruling All Progressives Congress in entangled in different crises which have continued to threaten its future -One of such crises is the one between

0 Videos 06/12/2016 03:46:00 Anti-corruption war: How presidency, Senate are frustrating Magu’s confirmation

Anti-corruption war: How presidency, Senate are frustrating Magu’s confirmation

- Sources close to the presidency say President Muhammadu Buhari does not mind the confirmation of Magu as EFCC boss - Magu’s name has been sent to

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2016 06:31:00 Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year

Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin by one year.Investigation by Vanguard showed

0 News 19/12/2016 18:21:00 Goodnews At Least! Kidnapped Daughter Of Killed TV Presenter, Aisha Alli-Balogun Rescued

Goodnews At Least! Kidnapped Daughter Of Killed TV Presenter, Aisha Alli-Balogun Rescued

The little daughter of Lagos-based TV Presenter, who was killed by yet-to-be identified assailants on Saturday evening, has been rescued from her abductors. The little daughter

0 News 16/12/2016 10:50:00 Breaking: APC supporters shut down Port Harcourt (photos)

Breaking: APC supporters shut down Port Harcourt (photos)

A protest is rocking Rivers state as supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters have shut down Port-Harcourt. Breaking: APC supporters shut down Port

0 News 15/12/2016 14:23:00 Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed is UN Deputy Secretary-General

Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed is UN Deputy Secretary-General

New UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday announced Nigeria’s Environment minister, Amina Mohammed as his Deputy Secretary-General. Guterres made the announcement through the spokesman of the

0 News 16/12/2016 15:42:00 NEVER click these kinds of links on Facebook - They could destroy your phone

NEVER click these kinds of links on Facebook - They could destroy your phone

You must have come across a few links on Facebook that promises nude celebrity photos or videos when you click. Be warned, these are just baits. Clicking

0 News 20/12/2016 16:15:00 Saraki Gives Scholarship To 73 First Class Graduates On 54th Birthday

Saraki Gives Scholarship To 73 First Class Graduates On 54th Birthday

Senate President Bukola Saraki On Monday awarded scholarship to 73 first-class Kwaran graduates to mark his 54th birthday .Saraki had hosted the graduates and their

Most Watched Movies

cron