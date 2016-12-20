Walking Death: HIV+ Ghanaian lady vows to spread the disease before dying

A lady living with the HIV virus in Ghana has vowed to infect more than 400 men before she dies since a man infected her with the disease.
- Published: 1 minute ago
- Isaac Dachen
Naddy Obeng says Ghanaian men are in trouble(Facebook)
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to [email protected] or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious
A photo recently posted online has gotten Nigerians talking and quite a number of people are actually furious. During the official visit by the King of
Troops enter the heart of Sambisa forest, rescue 801 hostages
The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are recording huge successes clearing out the last frontier of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts. This was disclosed by Major General
Money speaking! Bride’s entrance into her wedding reception will wow you (photo, video)
When a man is in love, he finds different ways to show it. It appears this groom has found his own distinct way of showing
Why EFCC must immediately sanitise INEC – Adeniran
If the Independent National Electoral Commission could be filled with up to 100 officials linked to the $115m allegedly disbursed by Diezani-Madueke, a former minister of
Watch how incredibly perfect Flavour N'abania is with his kids (video)
Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N'abania or Flavour is a sensational Nigerian singer and performer. He is known for his energetic stage performances, catchy songs and
As Delta council workers groan over unpaid salaries, Governor Okowa gives reasons
- Governor Okowa says local government workers are suffering because of their unique salary structure. - Okowa also said that the huge number of workers local
Most Read NewsView all posts
Court Orders 24/7 Police Protection For Shi’a Leader, El-Zakzaky And His Wife Upon Release
An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court ordered 24/7 police protection for the leader of the Shi’a Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and
Eye For Eye: Irate mob lynch LASTMA official after their vehicle ran over conductor
An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Bakare Olatunji, has been killed by an irate mob after their patrol vehicle allegedly ran
Refs like lions in the zoo, Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger, complains
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggested referees were over-protected after complaining “two offside goals” had accounted for his team in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at
APC Supporters Shut Down Port Harcourt [See PHOTOS]
Supporters of the All Progressives Congress party, APC, in Rivers have shut down Port Harcourt, protesting what they termed killings of their members, harassment and
Nigeria Quiz: Pinnacle Courts: Three Bedroom Flats For Sale In Apapa GRA, Lagos (Day 200)
For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the video of PINNACLE COURTS ESTATES, developed by
Wike's Wife Shares Their Love Story - From Lecture Hall to Rivers Govt House
Justice Suzette Wike and her husband Governor Nyesom Nyesom Wike on Sunday celebrated their with wedding anniversary .In a special message sent to her husband
Post Your Comment below: >>