Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Nigeria - 22/12/2016: Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro

NigerianBulletin

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 36 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

3 hours 38 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

3 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

3 hours 46 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

3 hours 52 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 31 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

4 hours 51 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

4 hours 55 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

4 hours 59 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 11 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 23 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 29 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

5 hours 39 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 5 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 05:21:00 700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori

0 News 22/12/2016 05:30:00 FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas

0 News 22/12/2016 05:35:00 What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/11/2016 10:42:00 Angry Fayose attacks Justice Okon Abang, reveals why

Angry Fayose attacks Justice Okon Abang, reveals why

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has described Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja as a cancer that is capable of destroying

0 Videos 16/12/2016 06:30:00 Why my wife's killers in Kano are after my life - Pastor Agbahime cries out for help

Why my wife's killers in Kano are after my life - Pastor Agbahime cries out for help

- The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) is already warning that issues such as this are part of the reasons for agitation by some sections of

0 Videos 30/11/2016 02:00:00 Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data

0 Videos 23/11/2016 08:26:00 Hundreds rendered HOMELESS as Boko Haram raids Chibok again, loot foodstuff

Hundreds rendered HOMELESS as Boko Haram raids Chibok again, loot foodstuff

– The battle against insurgency in the north-eastern part of Nigeria may be far from over as the Boko Haram sect has continued to carry

0 Videos 10/12/2016 08:18:00 Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him

Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him

- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed

0 Videos 23/11/2016 07:00:00 EXPOSED! Aide withdrew N16.7 billion cash for former PDP governor

EXPOSED! Aide withdrew N16.7 billion cash for former PDP governor

– A former cashier in the Plateau state Government House has made a startling revelation – Yusuf Pam, told a probe panel of enquiry how he

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/12/2016 02:21:00 Corruption: NYCN backs senate resolution for sack of SGF

Corruption: NYCN backs senate resolution for sack of SGF

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, yesterday supported the resolution of the senate calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve

0 News 21/12/2016 10:06:00 Nigerian Airline Aero Contractors Fails To Recommence Flight Operations

Nigerian Airline Aero Contractors Fails To Recommence Flight Operations

Aero Contractors, the troubled local Nigeria airline which was widely expected to return to the skies on Thursday, has yet to do so. Our correspondent who visited

0 News 20/12/2016 07:22:00 Amosun commissions Palms Store, Ota

Amosun commissions Palms Store, Ota

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, commissioned the biggest of the Palms Stores in Nigeria, Palm Store, Ota, on Monday. Speaking with journalists after the commissioning,

0 News 17/12/2016 06:53:00 Bayelsa Fishes Out 5,000 Ghost Workers From Payroll

Bayelsa Fishes Out 5,000 Ghost Workers From Payroll

The Bayelsa State Government on Saturday said it had fished out 5,000 ghost workers from its payroll.The Chief Accountant, office of Special Adviser, Bayelsa Treasury,

0 News 16/12/2016 05:40:00 Shehu Sani: 'Magu is doing a good job as EFCC boss,' Senator says

Shehu Sani: 'Magu is doing a good job as EFCC boss,' Senator says

Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani has denied reports that he voted against the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial

0 News 21/12/2016 07:46:00 Just In: Ibori Released From UK Prison

Just In: Ibori Released From UK Prison

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison. He was released a few minutes past

Most Watched Movies

cron