Nigeria - 22/12/2016: Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Angry Fayose attacks Justice Okon Abang, reveals why
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has described Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja as a cancer that is capable of destroying
Why my wife's killers in Kano are after my life - Pastor Agbahime cries out for help
- The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) is already warning that issues such as this are part of the reasons for agitation by some sections of
Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan
Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data
Hundreds rendered HOMELESS as Boko Haram raids Chibok again, loot foodstuff
– The battle against insurgency in the north-eastern part of Nigeria may be far from over as the Boko Haram sect has continued to carry
Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him
- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed
EXPOSED! Aide withdrew N16.7 billion cash for former PDP governor
– A former cashier in the Plateau state Government House has made a startling revelation – Yusuf Pam, told a probe panel of enquiry how he
Most Read NewsView all posts
Corruption: NYCN backs senate resolution for sack of SGF
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, yesterday supported the resolution of the senate calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve
Nigerian Airline Aero Contractors Fails To Recommence Flight Operations
Aero Contractors, the troubled local Nigeria airline which was widely expected to return to the skies on Thursday, has yet to do so. Our correspondent who visited
Amosun commissions Palms Store, Ota
Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, commissioned the biggest of the Palms Stores in Nigeria, Palm Store, Ota, on Monday. Speaking with journalists after the commissioning,
Bayelsa Fishes Out 5,000 Ghost Workers From Payroll
The Bayelsa State Government on Saturday said it had fished out 5,000 ghost workers from its payroll.The Chief Accountant, office of Special Adviser, Bayelsa Treasury,
Shehu Sani: 'Magu is doing a good job as EFCC boss,' Senator says
Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani has denied reports that he voted against the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial
Just In: Ibori Released From UK Prison
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison. He was released a few minutes past
Post Your Comment below: >>