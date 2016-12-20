Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

How James Ibori Was Welcomed In His UK Home [See VIDEO]

NigerianBulletin

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 56 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

3 hours 58 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

4 hours 1 minute ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

4 hours 6 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

4 hours 12 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 51 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

5 hours 11 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

5 hours 15 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

5 hours 19 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 31 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 43 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 49 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

5 hours 59 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 25 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 05:21:00 700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori

0 News 22/12/2016 05:30:00 FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas

0 News 22/12/2016 05:35:00 What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/12/2016 04:43:00 Jubilation in Zamfara as operatives register success against abductors, 30 women rescued

Jubilation in Zamfara as operatives register success against abductors, 30 women rescued

There was a level of excitement as the commissioner of police in Zamfara state, Mr Shaba Alkali, announced in the evening of Monday, 12 December

0 Videos 14/12/2016 10:35:00 Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor

Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor

- A court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has awarded a newspaper vendor N100,000 as damages for assault - The vendor was said to have been

0 Videos 12/12/2016 04:23:00 Why we won’t touch governors immunity clause – House of Reps

Why we won’t touch governors immunity clause – House of Reps

- The House of Representatives’ Special Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution has said the immunity clause for sitting governors in the

0 Videos 01/12/2016 08:51:00 Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS

Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS

 The  Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru, was in Benin where he spoke about the corporation’s next line of action – Godwin

0 Videos 25/11/2016 04:17:00 We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki

We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki

– Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed his frustration on non-implementation of budgets – Saraki said he and his colleagues are not happy with the situation –

0 Videos 16/12/2016 05:17:00 Shehu Sani reacts to voting against Magu as EFCC chairman

Shehu Sani reacts to voting against Magu as EFCC chairman

Senator Shehu Sani has dismissed a statement stating he voted against the acting Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ibrahim Magu during the Senate's plenary

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/12/2016 17:54:00 VIDEO: Telemundo star, Ximena Duque's boyfriend of 3 months Proposes To Her

VIDEO: Telemundo star, Ximena Duque's boyfriend of 3 months Proposes To Her

Telenovela actress Ximena Duque is engaged to her boyfriend of three months, Jay Adkins.Jay proposed to the 31-year-old 'Fearless Heart' star at the same hotel

0 News 15/12/2016 16:41:00 MMM Nigeria To Lift Ban on Cash Freeze, Set To Pay in Batches

MMM Nigeria To Lift Ban on Cash Freeze, Set To Pay in Batches

Ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria is set to bounce earlier than its projected one-month suspension, Naij reports.MMM Nigeria operators revealed to Naij that “some Mavro will

0 News 15/12/2016 20:26:00 Court sacks Kaduna’s LGs mgt c’ttee

Court sacks Kaduna’s LGs mgt c’ttee

By Luka Binniyat KADUNA—Justice Mairo Mohammed of Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, yesterday, sacked the Interim Management Committees, IMC, appointed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai to run

0 News 17/12/2016 04:15:00 Lecturers beg Ajimobi to pay 10 months’ salaries

Lecturers beg Ajimobi to pay 10 months’ salaries

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki chapter, have appealed to the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to come

0 News 20/12/2016 10:14:00 Rivers Utd wrap up Spanish trip with CD Roda draw

Rivers Utd wrap up Spanish trip with CD Roda draw

Richi struck an opportunistic goal, deep into second half added time to rescue a share of the spoils for Spanish club, CD Roda in a

0 News 20/12/2016 02:15:00 Two suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri

Two suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri

Two female suicide bombers were, Sunday night, killed when their weapon went off as they attempted to invade Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, officials said. The

Most Watched Movies

cron