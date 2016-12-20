How James Ibori Was Welcomed In His UK Home [See VIDEO]

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Jubilation in Zamfara as operatives register success against abductors, 30 women rescued
There was a level of excitement as the commissioner of police in Zamfara state, Mr Shaba Alkali, announced in the evening of Monday, 12 December
Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor
- A court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has awarded a newspaper vendor N100,000 as damages for assault - The vendor was said to have been
Why we won’t touch governors immunity clause – House of Reps
- The House of Representatives’ Special Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution has said the immunity clause for sitting governors in the
Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS
The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru, was in Benin where he spoke about the corporation’s next line of action – Godwin
We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki
– Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed his frustration on non-implementation of budgets – Saraki said he and his colleagues are not happy with the situation –
Shehu Sani reacts to voting against Magu as EFCC chairman
Senator Shehu Sani has dismissed a statement stating he voted against the acting Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ibrahim Magu during the Senate's plenary
VIDEO: Telemundo star, Ximena Duque's boyfriend of 3 months Proposes To Her
Telenovela actress Ximena Duque is engaged to her boyfriend of three months, Jay Adkins.Jay proposed to the 31-year-old 'Fearless Heart' star at the same hotel
MMM Nigeria To Lift Ban on Cash Freeze, Set To Pay in Batches
Ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria is set to bounce earlier than its projected one-month suspension, Naij reports.MMM Nigeria operators revealed to Naij that “some Mavro will
Court sacks Kaduna’s LGs mgt c’ttee
By Luka Binniyat KADUNA—Justice Mairo Mohammed of Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, yesterday, sacked the Interim Management Committees, IMC, appointed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai to run
Lecturers beg Ajimobi to pay 10 months’ salaries
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki chapter, have appealed to the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to come
Rivers Utd wrap up Spanish trip with CD Roda draw
Richi struck an opportunistic goal, deep into second half added time to rescue a share of the spoils for Spanish club, CD Roda in a
Two suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri
Two female suicide bombers were, Sunday night, killed when their weapon went off as they attempted to invade Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, officials said. The
