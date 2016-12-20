Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: Saipem Oil & Gas - Furnace Supervisor

Saipem is a large and international turnkey contractor in the oil & gas industry. The company enjoys a superior competitive position for the provision of EPC/EPCI services to the oil industry both onshore and offshore with a particular focus on the toughest and most technologically challenging projects and activities in remote areas. Saipem is a global contractor, with strong local presence in strategic and emerging areas such as West Africa, North Africa, Central Asia, Middle East and South East Asia. It employs over 40,000 people, comprising more than 125 nationalities.
Job Title: Furnace Supervisor
Project Name: Dangote project
Duration of Contract: 12 Months contract (possible for renewal)
Job Description
- Saipem is hiring Furnace Supervisor to join the largest Fertilizer plant in Africa “Dangote Nigeria Spa”. It is required knowledge of API (API 560, API 530, API 573, API 535, API 936) as well as previous site experience with process furnaces, steam reformers, incinerators.
- Supervise the execution of construction and assembly works of Furnaces, Heaters and Boilers, both performed by subcontractors or in direct hiring, ensuring full compliance with safety and quality standards and procedures and verify that works are correctly carried out in accordance with project documentation and in the planned time frame.
- Support the mechanical subcontractors or the direct hiring personnel ensuring the feasibility (availability of drawings and materials) of the works.
- Promote safe works practices and environmental protection, ensuring that safety and quality standards are respected.
- Ensure the fulfillment of the project quality and contractual requirements.
- Verify and confirm the availability of drawings and materials, to plan the efficient execution of the works performed by subcontractors or by direct hiring personnel.
- Assist subcontractors or direct hiring personnel for the correct interpretation of the drawings, providing support in the solution of technical problems.
- Prepare and coordinate the detailed programs for the assigned activities.
- Coordinate human and technical resources, indicating any needs or surplus.
- Verify that works are correctly carried out in accordance with the project specifications, highlighting any engineering problems encountered in the field .
- Measure the progress of the works carried out.
- Provide quantitative data for producing weekly progress reports, monitoring the employed manpower.
- Ensure the continuous assessment of the quantities installed.
- Expertise with commissioning phases and activities.
- Knowledge of the main international Construction standards, codes and regulations.
- Furnace construction and installation sequences - Knowledge of prefabrication, fabrication and installation methodologies for equipment and related components and for steel structures and supports. Knowledge of equipment (Furnaces, Heaters and Boilers) installation methodologies. Knowledge of equipment (Furnaces, Heaters and Boilers) installation sequences. Awareness of heavy lifting methodologies for equipment.
- Furnace materials - Knowledge of main materials for furnace erection.
- Understanding and application of HSE Project Plan. Promotion of safe works practices and environmental protection. Application and promotion of safety intervention. Effective HSE communication (TBD, HSE meetings, etc.). Understanding and correct use of permit to work system and risk assessment.
- Knowledge of Hydrotest and Reinstatement methodologies, procedures and equipment.
- Capability to read and interpret technical project documents such as erection drawings, steel structures drawings, isometrics, standards for supports, P and IDs, piping arrangements, plot plants, underground plot plants.
- Awareness of painting and insulation activities for piping and steel structures. Knowledge of refractory materials installation.
- Understanding and application of a project execution and construction plan. Capability to execute the assigned activities in order to achieve the scheduled targets.
- Familiarity with Project QA/QC plan and methods, procedures and requirements for the related application.
- Capability to coordinate Subcontractor personnel from a technical point of view, being their focal point.
- Knowledge of welding and NDT techniques, procedures (e.g. WPS, PQR) and equipment.
- Awareness of measurement methodologies and material quantities, in order to control the progress of the works. Knowledge of methodologies to evaluate the activities efficiency.
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
This half-naked photo of actress Nse Ikpe Etim will make you wonder
Nse Ikpe Etim is a popular award-winning Nollywood actress. Her films include Mr and Mrs, Guilty Pleasure and Black November. Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe Etim The married actress
Airfares set to increase as Nigeria, Ghana run out of aviation fuel
- Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria are panicking over current fuel shortage on the West African coast - The situation may affect their operations especially as
8 women and children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa
– Hunters in Adamawa have helped some women and children to flee Boko Haram camps inside the dreaded Sambisa forest – The women and children, eight
This food will 100% increase sperm count
Many Nigerian men are concerned about the problem of low sperm count. This issue can be solved with food that increases sperm count. At the
Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam
- A Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam - The scam targeted thousands of victims globally - Company executives or vendors were
Dyeing my son’s hair was deliberate – Olamide
– When pictures hit the internet showing Olamide and his son rocking matching hair styles, most were shocked that he could dye the hair of
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nobody in the north aims to kill any Igboman – Sultan
By Dennis AgboENUGU- The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has stated that real herdsmen who own cows don’t kill but only criminals
Kebbi govt. to pay N1bn tuition fees for students in tertiary institutions
The Kebbi State Government says it has set aside N1 billion for the payment of tuition fees of fresh and continuing students from the state
Lai Mohammed: "APC did not create Nigeria's hardship but we'll end it"
Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's minister of information and culture has said the hardship being experienced in most parts of the country was not caused by the
Personal ambition behind new Labour Centre— Wabba
*He’s a drowning man— Ajaero By Victor Ahiuma-Young Abuja—Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, berated leaders of newly-announced United Labour Centre, ULC, claiming that personal ambitions led to
Parenting Tips: People are freaking out about this picture of Hilary Duff and her son
She's getting torn apart on social media, but we'll let you be the judge. It’s pretty obvious that Hilary Duff is into being a mom—one quick glance
President Buhari Signs 8 Bills Into Law [LIST]
Nigeia's President Muhammadu Buhari has signed eight bills into law.This is according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate),
Post Your Comment below: >>