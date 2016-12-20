Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: British Council - Driver

The British Council is the world's leading cultural relations organization and creates opportunities for people in the UK and worldwide to understand each other, to work together and learn from one another. We see this as crucial to building secure, more prosperous and sustainable futures for us all. We build trust and understanding between different countries and cultures and develop strong international links that are of benefit to people in Britain and the rest of the world. Job Title: Driver Pay Band: Locally appointed Grade E

Reports to: Facilities Manager, Abuja & Kano/Facilities Manager, Lagos & Port Harcourt

Department: Business Support Services

Duration of Job: Indefinite Purpose of Job

To support in the provision of secure transportation of personnel and resources for British Council in accordance with the Organisation’s policies and standards. Accountabilities, Responsibilities and Main Duties

Ensure vehicles are serviced in line with the service schedule and that periodic routine vehicle checks are made and that defects and damage are reported promptly. Vehicles are clean and refuelled regularly.

Carry out driving and transportation duties in relation to travel bookings, activity and event management and maintain vehicle log books, journey and fuel records.

Clearly communicate transport arrangements and any changes to transport users.

Excellent customer service delivery as the first point of contact to British Council visitors and UK colleagues at the airport.

Report to the facilities team when not driving and provide proactive support to administrative duties and quality customer care related duties. Also carry out routine mail dispatch service as may be required. Key Relationships

External:

Visiting Consultants and partner organisations Internal:

All employees of British Council

Senior Management team. Other Important Features or Requirements of the Job

Periodic travel to risk areas is likely to be necessary following close liaison with The Head of Security.

Regular unsocial and over-hours will be required to meet operational requirements of the post and programme. Person Specification External:Internal: Behaviours

Essential:

Behaviours assessed during interview stage of recruitment process

Connecting with others

Working Together

Being Accountable

Making it happen Assessement Stage:

Skills and Knowledge

Essential:

In depth knowledge of designated locations and road signs

Communication skills 1

Using technology. Level 1

Managing People. Level 1

Planning and organizing. Level 1 Assessement Stage

Shortlist and Interview Experience

Essential:

A minimum of 3 years of proven experience in a similar role within the corporate sector or NGO sector. Desirable:

Experience in a similar role in an international organization Assessement Stage:

Shortlist and Interview Qualifications

A valid Nigeria driver’s license.

FSLC passed

SSCE attempted

Medical fitness for driving. Assessement Stage:

