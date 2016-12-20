Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: British Council - Driver

The British Council is the world's leading cultural relations organization and creates opportunities for people in the UK and worldwide to understand each other, to work together and learn from one another. We see this as crucial to building secure, more prosperous and sustainable futures for us all. We build trust and understanding between different countries and cultures and develop strong international links that are of benefit to people in Britain and the rest of the world.

Job Title: Driver

Pay Band: Locally appointed Grade E
Reports to: Facilities Manager, Abuja & Kano/Facilities Manager, Lagos & Port Harcourt
Department: Business Support Services
Duration of Job: Indefinite

Purpose of Job

  • To support in the provision of secure transportation of personnel and resources for British Council in accordance with the Organisation’s policies and standards.
Accountabilities, Responsibilities and Main Duties
  • Ensure vehicles are serviced in line with the service schedule and that periodic routine vehicle checks are made and that defects and damage are reported promptly. Vehicles are clean and refuelled regularly.
  • Carry out driving and transportation duties in relation to travel bookings, activity and event management and maintain vehicle log books, journey and fuel records.
  • Clearly communicate transport arrangements and any changes to transport users.
  • Excellent customer service delivery as the first point of contact to British Council visitors and UK colleagues at the airport.
  • Report to the facilities team when not driving and provide proactive support to administrative duties and quality customer care related duties. Also carry out routine mail dispatch service as may be required.
Key Relationships
External:
  • Visiting Consultants and partner organisations
Internal:
  • All employees of British Council
  • Senior Management team.
Other Important Features or Requirements of the Job
  • Periodic travel to risk areas is likely to be necessary following close liaison with The Head of Security.
  • Regular unsocial and over-hours will be required to meet operational requirements of the post and programme.
Person Specification

Behaviours
Essential:
Behaviours assessed during interview stage of recruitment process

  • Connecting with others
  • Working Together
  • Being Accountable
  • Making it happen
Assessement Stage:
Skills and Knowledge
Essential:
  • In depth knowledge of designated locations and road signs
  • Communication skills 1
  • Using technology. Level 1
  • Managing People. Level 1
  • Planning and organizing. Level 1
Assessement Stage
  • Shortlist and Interview
Experience
Essential:
  • A minimum of 3 years of proven experience in a similar role within the corporate sector or NGO sector.
Desirable:
  • Experience in a similar role in an international organization
Assessement Stage:
  • Shortlist and Interview
Qualifications
  • A valid Nigeria driver’s license.
  • FSLC passed
  • SSCE attempted
  • Medical fitness for driving.
Assessement Stage:
  • Shortlist and Interview
CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR THE JOB

