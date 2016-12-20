Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


How James Ibori made sacrifices for Nigeria - Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya

- Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya expressed joy at the release of James Ibori from prison

- The Speaker of the House of Representatives said the former governor was a pillar of Delta

Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya who is the Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly has described James Ibori as a great man who made sacrifices for Nigeria.

Ibori was released from a UK prison on Wednesday, December 21 after he was incarcerated for money laundering.

Igbo described as a pillar of Delta state

Igbo described as a pillar of Delta state

The former governor of Delta state was received outside the prison by his people who halied him as a great leader.

Daily Post reports that the Speaker said Ibori still advanced the cause of Nigeria while still in detention and applauded the former governor.

Igbuya said Ibori had a fighting spirit and described him as a great source of pride to Nigeria.

Igbo described as a pillar of Delta state

Igbo described as a pillar of Delta state

He expressed excitement at the release of the former governor and said he contributed to political growth in Nigeria.

He said: “Chief James Ibori loves Nigeria more than any other thing. He made great sacrifices on several occasions to demonstrate this love.

“James Ibori is a pillar in Delta State.”

Most Watched Movies

