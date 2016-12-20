How James Ibori made sacrifices for Nigeria - Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya

- Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya expressed joy at the release of James Ibori from prison
- The Speaker of the House of Representatives said the former governor was a pillar of Delta
Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya who is the Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly has described James Ibori as a great man who made sacrifices for Nigeria.
Ibori was released from a UK prison on Wednesday, December 21 after he was incarcerated for money laundering.
Igbo described as a pillar of Delta state
READ ALSO: 7 facts about James Ibori prison sentence and release
The former governor of Delta state was received outside the prison by his people who halied him as a great leader.
Daily Post reports that the Speaker said Ibori still advanced the cause of Nigeria while still in detention and applauded the former governor.
Igbuya said Ibori had a fighting spirit and described him as a great source of pride to Nigeria.
Igbo described as a pillar of Delta state
READ ALSO: Sen. Nwaoboshi celebrates Ibori as he leaves UK prison
He expressed excitement at the release of the former governor and said he contributed to political growth in Nigeria.
He said: “Chief James Ibori loves Nigeria more than any other thing. He made great sacrifices on several occasions to demonstrate this love.
“James Ibori is a pillar in Delta State.”
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Tourists Take The Mannequin Challenge On The World's Highest Glass-bottomed Bridge. Pics/Video
Taking the mannequin challenge to new heights! Dozens of daredevil tourists took part in the mannequin challenge on the world's highest glass-bottomed bridge on Sunday.
Airfares set to increase as Nigeria, Ghana run out of aviation fuel
- Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria are panicking over current fuel shortage on the West African coast - The situation may affect their operations especially as
Buhari ready to probe SGF Babachir Lawal – Presidency
- Presidency says Buhari would hear the Senate and Babachir Lawal before deciding the fate of the SGF on alleged corruption - Lawal has accused the
The rich kids of Iran flaunt their wealth on Instagram (WATCH)
The secretive middle-eastern Islamic Republic may have strict moral codes but their rich kids love to live the good life too. The Rich Kids of Tehran
This lioness is really hurt. What will happen next?
The lions are mammals which are supposed to be one of the lagrest cats all over the world. The only one type of cats is
Russian model Anastasia Kvitko flaunts sexy curves on Instagram
Russian model Anastasia Kvitko flaunts her curves in a sexy bathing suit on Instagram
Most Read NewsView all posts
DAD FROM HELL: Our father burnt our stomachs with red hot knife for allegedly stealing fish
Dayo Johnson, Akure Is it the biting economic recession that has hit many homes or sheer wickedness that would make a father to burn the stomachs
Ahmed Indimi Surprises Wife Zahra Buhari as She Turns 22 Today [PHOTOS]
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Drug smuggling? Nigerians planning to travel to Indonesia must read this new embassy message
The Indonesian embassy to Nigeria has issued a new directive regarding securing visa to the country which many have suggested is due to the issue
Maid flees with baby, dumps her in Kaduna garden
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja A maid, Cynthia Shamang, has been arrested in Kaduna for absconding with Amarachi, the one-year-old baby of her employer, Mrs. Kachi Mbagwu. The 17-year
Just In: Ethnic clash in Taraba, death toll rise to 42
Emerging reports from Taraba state suggests that about 42 people have lost their lives, following an ongoing violent clash between Tivs and Fulanis in Sabon
PDP won’t die— Umahi
By Anozie Egole Abakaliki—GOVERNOR Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured that the challenges confronting the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the national level will not lead to
Post Your Comment below: >>