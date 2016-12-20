How James Ibori made sacrifices for Nigeria - Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya

- Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya expressed joy at the release of James Ibori from prison

Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya who is the Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly has described James Ibori as a great man who made sacrifices for Nigeria.

Ibori was released from a UK prison on Wednesday, December 21 after he was incarcerated for money laundering.

Igbo described as a pillar of Delta state

The former governor of Delta state was received outside the prison by his people who halied him as a great leader.

Daily Post reports that the Speaker said Ibori still advanced the cause of Nigeria while still in detention and applauded the former governor.

Igbuya said Ibori had a fighting spirit and described him as a great source of pride to Nigeria.

He expressed excitement at the release of the former governor and said he contributed to political growth in Nigeria.

He said: “Chief James Ibori loves Nigeria more than any other thing. He made great sacrifices on several occasions to demonstrate this love.

“James Ibori is a pillar in Delta State.”