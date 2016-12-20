Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


5 vital facts you must know before joining Ultimate Cycler

Ultimate Cycler is another Ponzi scheme, which Nigerians invest in. Started by an American, Peter Wolfing, it seems like the only other alternative following the crash of the popular MMM scheme in December 2016.

What though do you need to know about Ultimate Cycler before putting in your money?

1. It has crashed before

One of the first facts it is important to note is that, it has crashed twice before. Initially launched in between 2012 and 2013 under the name Turbo Cycler by Peter Wolfing it crashed and people lost money, and then it was resurrected again as Ultimate Cycler.

In 2016, it crashed once again in Nigeria and left many wondering what would happen to their money. The website is back up, yet many still await their money.

2. Peter Wolfing

The Ultimate Cycler founder, Peter Wolfing is known by the name “The Online Tool Guy." This is because he works majorly with producing tools for internet marketers and leads.

He has launched other schemes:

- Turbo Cycler

- Business Toolbox

- Infinity 100

- National Wealth Center

- Pay Me Forward

- Easy 1Up

3. How it works

It’s a 2×2 cycler with a direct member-to-member compensation plan that allows for 100% instant payout on commissions.

There are 7 matrix levels to earn from, but your out-of-pocket expense is only a 1-time $25. It all starts with a 1-time $25 to get into your first matrix.

Depending on how you choose to build, this may be the only payment you will ever have to make, everything else can come out of profit. This 1-time $25 payment gets you access to the back office, all the products, the marketing system, etc, etc.

Your matrix has 2 levels consisting of 6 spots (2 on the 1st level, 4 on the second). Your second level is your payline.

So when a slot is filled on your second level, either by your efforts or someone else’s, you earn 100% of those commissions…or in this case $25.

So each $25 matrix pays out $100 ($25 X 4). When all 6 spots are filled, you cycle out and have the option to activate another matrix and get paid all over again.

4. Risks

Like every other Ponzi scheme, existing investors with funds collected from new investors. Ponzi scheme organizers often promise to invest your money and generate high returns with little or no risk.

But in many Ponzi schemes, the fraudsters do not invest the money. Instead, they use it to pay those who invested earlier and may keep some for themselves.

With little or no legitimate earnings, Ponzi schemes require a constant flow of new money to survive.

When it becomes hard to recruit new investors, or when large numbers of existing investors cash out, these schemes tend to collapse. This is a very risky scheme.

5. Reviews

There have been several reviews of the Ultimate Cycler, and here are some of them:

This is from popular online marketer, Vince: "If this is the first time you’ve heard of the Ultimate Cycler, I suggest you turn around and walk as far away from this as possible.

"Cyclers are nothing but big scams and none of them thrive (maybe they just changed their name a bit and re-launched). Think about any cycler that you’ve heard about last year, is it still up and running today?"

Solid Wealth Systems has this to say: "Ultimate Cycler is, at its core, a simple program built for the masses. It’s very easy to get started, very easy to get into profit quickly, and has the leadership behind it to go the distance."

A work-at-home website says: "I think cyclers are the biggest scams out there and the owner is the only one that wins. This review is going to do nothing but bash this program because I think I have lost enough money trying t0 “cycle” with these wannabe online marketing businesses."

Below is a video of how Ultimate Cycler works:

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
