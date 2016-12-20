7 reasons some people feel bad after love making

Editor's note: Kurtis Smith, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, in this piece, explains why people especially girls feel bad after sex. Mr Smith could be reached via [email protected]

After God created Adam, He commanded the man, saying, "Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat. But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest of it thou shalt surely die".

Happy couple

This task wasn't difficult for Adam to keep because the woman wasn't created when the instruction was passed down to him. So, man was busy with dressing and keeping the garden (Genesis 2:15), naming the animals (Genesis 2:19) and enjoying a daily communication/friendly gist with God (Genesis 2:18,20).

While Adam was doing his work, God saw that he needed a help-meet and then God put Adam to a deep sleep and out of his rib created woman.

Remember Eve wasn't around when the instruction was given to Adam. Adam was the one who conveyed the message to Eve.

Up stepped the serpent.

Now let's understand something about the serpent who deceived both Adam and Even into eating the forbidden fruit.

Firstly, the serpent isn't responsible for deceiving the Adam and Eve. The culprit is the devil. The serpent was only the medium to which the deception was perpetuated.

Secondly, the devil was formerly an angel in Heaven called Lucifer which means "Day Star" (Isaiah 14:12). Lucifer was in fact a heavenly angel created by God. He was perfect in wisdom and beauty and stood next to God's throne (Ezekiel 28:12).

He was so beautiful and his voice so Heavenly that he was made the leader of the choir in Heaven ministering to God in worship (Ezekiel 28:13).

Then Lucifer decided to attempt to unseat God and then demand that all worship him (Ezekiel 28:17, Isaiah 14:13, 14). It was treason of the worst kind. Lucifer's discontent became open rebellion against God. One-third of heaven's angels joined him in an attempt to overthrow God (Revelations 12:3-4).

As a result, Lucifer and his followers were cast out of Heaven after they lost a fight for supremacy with Michael and his angels (Revelations 12:7-9).

So, after the devil was cast down to Earth with his angels, God created Adam and gave him dominion over the Earth (Genesis 1:28-30).

The devil was having none of it. Not only did his attempt to gain power in Heaven fail so acrimoniously, even on Earth were he was cast down to, he had no power.

So, he decided to wrestle power from Adam and Even by deceiving them to sin against God.

In Genesis 3, the devil approached Eve and asked her if it was true that God said they couldn't eaten the forbidden fruit. She replied "Yes, that's what God said. We can eat other fruits but not this one because the day we eat it, we will surely die".

The devil seeing an opportunity to strike then told her "my dear, don't be deceived, if you eat this fruit, you will not die but your eyes will be opened".

The gullible Eve, took a second look at the fruit, saw that it was good for food and pleasant to the eyes. She took it eat and gave it to her husband and he did also eat and their eyes were opened. Immediately they saw that they were naked and sowed leaves together and covered themselves up.

Let's stop here and let me show you how this story relates to sex.

Adam and Eve can be likened to every unmarried couple out there to whom God has instructed not to eat the forbidden fruit which is having premarital sex.

Remember the Bible says "the tree in the middle of the garden". The middle of the garden connotes the penis/vagina. You are very aware that both sexual organs are in between the legs of both genders.

The devil knows that the surest way to take power from young unmarried people on Earth is by tempting them to eat the forbidden fruit (have premarital sex).

In the Bible, he used the serpent, but today he uses porn, sexual explicit videos, sexually active friends, sugar daddies, social media, sexually perverse song lyrics, movies, friends with benefits and many other mediums.

Have you ever wondered why virgins are considered to be mundane, frigid and not exposed? People assume that having sex opens one's eyes. Having sex actually opens one's eyes but remember that's the same promise the devil gave Eve in Genesis 3:5 'For God doth know, that in the day ye eat of it, then your eyes shall be opened: and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil'.

So you see the similarities.......

So taking a cue from Adam and Eve, what happens when you have premarital sex?

1. You sin and align yourself with the devil

By rejecting one of God's commands, Adam and Eve allied themselves with Satan, God's enemy, and thus brought separation between themselves and God (Isaiah 59:2). "He that committeth sin is of the devil." 1 John 3:8. Therefore by having premarital sex, you are working with the devil in rebelling against God. Simple.

2. You hand over power to the devil

Remember Adam and Eve were given charge over Earth by God in Genesis 1:28-30 but as soon as they sinned, they lost it to Satan (Romans 6:16), who then became ruler, or prince, of the earth (John 12:31). Premarital sex or adulterous sex (sex between a married person and another person not their spouse) is directly handing over power to the devil.

3. We become prey to the devil

Satan bitterly hates humans, who were created in God's image. He can't touch God. So, instead, his venom is directed against people who are God's children. He's a hateful, vicious murderer whose aim is to destroy you and thus hurt God.

By convincing Adam and Eve to sin against God, he made God send them packing from the Garden of Eden. By convincing you to have premarital sex, he has made you loose your heritage in Christ.

4. Repercussions

When Adam and Eve sinned, God cursed them. For Adam he was made to toil endlessly to get his daily bread and take care of his family. For Eve, God multiplied her sorrow and made childbirth excruciating for her.

When you sin by committing adultery/fornication, there are repercussions. You will reap what you sow. It's one of the rules of life. Galatians 6:7 "Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh (sexual immorality) shall from the flesh reap corruption: but he that soweth to the Spirit, shall from the Spirit reap life everlasting".

5. Unanswered prayers

When Adam and Eve sinned against God, when God came into the garden they hid from Him. Sin makes you stink in the presence of God. It makes you unworthy and makes your prayers futile.

So why do some people feel bad after sex?

1. Destination: The Bible says in Ephesians 5:5 "For you may be sure of this, that everyone who is sexually immoral or impure, or who is covetous (that is, an idolater), has no inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God.

This caution was re-echo'd in 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 "Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God".

So having premarital sex means that if you were to die on that bed, you will be going to Hell.

2. Sin against your body: A girl has sex and afterwards starts crying. She knows she has given out her soul and her body to someone undeserving of her. She feels guilty. Feels ashamed. Feels used. Feels unpure. She just sinned against her body and God.

"Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body." (1 Corinthians 6:18).

3. Going against God's will: God's desire for sex is for it to be practised in marriage. For the Bible says in Hebrews 13:4a, "Marriage should be honoured by all, and the marriage bed kept pure". 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5 "For this is the will of God, that you abstain from sexual immorality; that each one of you know how to control his own body in holiness and honour, not in the passion of lust like the Gentiles who do not know God". Anytime you pleasure in sex, you displease God.

4. You will be judged: The Bible says in Hebrews 13:4b "God will judge the adulterer and all the sexually immoral". Which means on the judgement day, a special judgement will be reserved for those that engage in premarital sex. So instead of seeing this as the writer judging you (remember you will be judged by God Himself later on), see it as a correction.

5. You are spiritually intertwined: Most people assume that sex is just sex. Sex is more than just sex. Sex is more spiritual that we think. Have you ever wondered why married couples begin to look and think alike after being married for so long? Sex has brought them as one.

The Bible says in 1 Corinthians 6:13-20 "Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ? Shall I then take the members of Christ and make them members of a prostitute? Never! Or do you not know that he who is joined to a prostitute becomes one body with her? For, as it is written, “The two will become one flesh.” But he who is joined to the Lord becomes one spirit with him."

You are joined in one body with all those numerous sex partners you have had. Their travails, problems and issues becomes yours.

6. Unanswered prayers: Have you ever wondered why your prayers to God don't get answered? 2 Timothy 2:22 "So flee youthful passions and pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call on the Lord from a pure heart. God only answers those that call upon Him with a pure heart. Sexual immorality pollutes the heart.

7. Love for God: Lastly, premarital sex is disobedience to God and disobeying God shows you don't love Him. “If you love me, you will keep my commandments" (John 14:15). Anytime you have premarital sex, you display your love for sin and that's showing your love for Satan because Satan is the father of sin (1 John 3:8).

NOTE: This article is not written to condemn anyone. No one is holy (Romans 3:10). No one is righteous (Ecclesiastes 7:20). No one is perfect (Romans 3:23). It is written for us to slowly and surely correct our ways. Live a life of godliness and remember "because of the temptation to sexual immorality, each man should have his own wife and each woman her own husband (1 Corinthians 7:2).

Get married if you can't hold yourself and if married, remain faithful.

This article was written by the NAIJ.com partner blogger Kurtis. He is the Chief Editor of www.kingkurtissmith.com bursting with multitudinous articles on all things relationships, love, marriage, faith, career and you guessed it.......sex.

Follow him on Twitter: @kurtissmithblog, FB: https://www.facebook.com/kurtissmithsblog/ and IG: @kingkurtissmithblog

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial policy of NAIJ.com.

