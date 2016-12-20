Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Bride To Be Murdered By Her Houseboy In Lagos

A soon-to-be bride identified as Dayo Adeleke, has reportedly been stabbed to death in Lagos State.

Adeleke was reportedly murdered by her Cameroonian houseboy and cook at her home in Parkview estate area of the state on Tuesday.

A former member of the Presidential Advisory Committee On National Conference, Tony Ipriye Uranta, shared the story online, saying the incident happened in the depth of the night on the said day.

Reports also have it that the cook stabbed her over refusal to grant his request on pay rise.

The deceased, who had earlier shared some pre-wedding photos on the social media, was set to tie the nuptial nuts early next year.

Newsmen contacted the state police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus , who said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident.

