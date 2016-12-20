Bride To Be Murdered By Her Houseboy In Lagos

A soon-to-be bride identified as Dayo Adeleke, has reportedly been stabbed to death in Lagos State.
Adeleke was reportedly murdered by her Cameroonian houseboy and cook at her home in Parkview estate area of the state on Tuesday.
A former member of the Presidential Advisory Committee On National Conference, Tony Ipriye Uranta, shared the story online, saying the incident happened in the depth of the night on the said day.
Reports also have it that the cook stabbed her over refusal to grant his request on pay rise.
The deceased, who had earlier shared some pre-wedding photos on the social media, was set to tie the nuptial nuts early next year.
Newsmen contacted the state police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus , who said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime/Legal
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Tourists Take The Mannequin Challenge On The World's Highest Glass-bottomed Bridge. Pics/Video
Taking the mannequin challenge to new heights! Dozens of daredevil tourists took part in the mannequin challenge on the world's highest glass-bottomed bridge on Sunday.
MUST SEE: American singer Usher sings along to Phyno's 'Fada Fada' (video)
Popular American singer, Usher, was recently spotted singing along to one of Phyno’s hit songs, ‘Fada Fada.’ Phyno shared a short clip on his Instagram page which
Federal government seeks help from private sector as recession bites harder
– The federal government is turning its attention to the private sector as Nigeria continues to battle recession – This was the submission of Okechukwu Enelamah, minister for investment, industry and trade – Enelamah says the
I no longer run away from security officials-Ex-militant commander confesses
-Israel Akpodoro, former militant commander says he is now free, he no longer hides from security agents as in the days of militancy -He says he
BREAKING: Court ordered SSS to pay Shi'ite leader and his wife N50 million
- A Federal High Court in Abuja declared El-Zakzaky's detention as illegal - The judge said his detention was result in needless death - He ordered the
Shiite Islamic group assassinated Muslim clerics, attacked emir of Zaria
ust days after the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria was declared a terrorist group by the Kaduna state government, more revelations have emerged about the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Policeman fights truck driver, loses gun over N500
Samson Folarin A yet-to-be identified policeman in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, is in the eye of the storm after he was caught on
Five things to do with smartphones when offline
With Ozioma Ubabukoh, 07053937947[email protected] In many ways, your smartphone is more powerful than the computers of Apollo 11. While it won’t get you to the moon,
Man Beats Wife to Coma for Investing Children's Fees in MMM
Forty-five year old Mark Friday, has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife to a coma because she allegedly using the money meant for their
How Ambode dazzled Lagosians with ‘Lagos street Party’
The Lagos Street Party has not only triggered a new spirit of modern Lagos, it has occupied a prime place in the state’s calendar as
BREAKING: Major accident near 3rd Mainland Bridge, LAGBUS razed completely
A bus belonging to the LAGBUS scheme of Lagos state was completely burnt in an accident that occurred around the Oworosonki area close to the
Christmas: Gov. Aregbe Offers Free Train To Osun Indigenes in Lagos
Osun Government is to offer free train service during the Christmas and the New Year for its citizens who will be coming home from Lagos.Mr
Post Your Comment below: >>