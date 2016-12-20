5 vital facts you must know before joining Ultimate Cycler

Ultimate Cycler is another Ponzi scheme, which Nigerians invest in. Started by an American, Peter Wolfing, it seems like the only other alternative following the crash of the popular MMM scheme in December 2016.
Ultimate Cycler
What though do you need to know about Ultimate Cycler before putting in your money?
1. It has crashed before
One of the first facts it is important to note is that, it has crashed twice before. Initially launched in between 2012 and 2013 under the name Turbo Cycler by Peter Wolfing it crashed and people lost money, and then it was resurrected again as Ultimate Cycler.
In 2016, it crashed once again in Nigeria and left many wondering what would happen to their money. The website is back up, yet many still await their money.
2. Peter Wolfing
The Ultimate Cycler founder, Peter Wolfing is known by the name “The Online Tool Guy." This is because he works majorly with producing tools for internet marketers and leads.
He has launched other schemes:
- Turbo Cycler
- Business Toolbox
- Infinity 100
- National Wealth Center
- Pay Me Forward
- Easy 1Up
READ ALSO: MMM Vs Ultimate Cycler: Where will you put your MONEY? (POLL)
3. How it works
It’s a 2×2 cycler with a direct member-to-member compensation plan that allows for 100% instant payout on commissions.
There are 7 matrix levels to earn from, but your out-of-pocket expense is only a 1-time $25. It all starts with a 1-time $25 to get into your first matrix.
Depending on how you choose to build, this may be the only payment you will ever have to make, everything else can come out of profit. This 1-time $25 payment gets you access to the back office, all the products, the marketing system, etc, etc.
Your matrix has 2 levels consisting of 6 spots (2 on the 1st level, 4 on the second). Your second level is your payline.
So when a slot is filled on your second level, either by your efforts or someone else’s, you earn 100% of those commissions…or in this case $25.
So each $25 matrix pays out $100 ($25 X 4). When all 6 spots are filled, you cycle out and have the option to activate another matrix and get paid all over again.
4. Risks
Like every other Ponzi scheme, existing investors with funds collected from new investors. Ponzi scheme organizers often promise to invest your money and generate high returns with little or no risk.
But in many Ponzi schemes, the fraudsters do not invest the money. Instead, they use it to pay those who invested earlier and may keep some for themselves.
With little or no legitimate earnings, Ponzi schemes require a constant flow of new money to survive.
When it becomes hard to recruit new investors, or when large numbers of existing investors cash out, these schemes tend to collapse. This is a very risky scheme.
READ ALSO: 4 facts you need to know about Ultimate Cycler founder, Peter Wolfing
5. Reviews
There have been several reviews of the Ultimate Cycler, and here are some of them:
This is from popular online marketer, Vince: "If this is the first time you’ve heard of the Ultimate Cycler, I suggest you turn around and walk as far away from this as possible.
"Cyclers are nothing but big scams and none of them thrive (maybe they just changed their name a bit and re-launched). Think about any cycler that you’ve heard about last year, is it still up and running today?"
Solid Wealth Systems has this to say: "Ultimate Cycler is, at its core, a simple program built for the masses. It’s very easy to get started, very easy to get into profit quickly, and has the leadership behind it to go the distance."
A work-at-home website says: "I think cyclers are the biggest scams out there and the owner is the only one that wins. This review is going to do nothing but bash this program because I think I have lost enough money trying t0 “cycle” with these wannabe online marketing businesses."
Below is a video of how Ultimate Cycler works:[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Related Articles
700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom
National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?
How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great
Most Watched VideosView all posts
We’ve paid money to Fulani herdsmen; Governor El-Rufai reveals why they attack
- Governor Nasir El-Rufai says Fulani herdsmen involved in killing are not from Nigeria - He said they were from neighboring African countries and were trapped
President Buhari removes Sally Mbanefo as DG of NTDC
The federal government Wednesday, November 30, removed Mrs. Sally Mbanefo as the Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). Sally has been asked to
Teachers’ unpaid salaries giving governor sleepless nights
– Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has cautioned auditors in his state over corrupt practices – Al-Makura says he is worried teachers are not paid their salaries completely Governor
Obasanjo reveals his position on Nigeria's break up
- The former president Olusegun obasanjo has said that the unity of Nigeria is very improtant to him - Obasanjo said he will continue to work
How to Become a Millionaire in 3 Years - Daniel Ally
When most people say they want to be a millionaire, they’re really saying that they want to spend one million dollars. Besides winning the lotto
Omg! Man Whose Huge Breasts Produces Milk Shares His Painful Story (Photos+Video)
A man in Kenya is suffering greatly after developing normal female breasts which is now producing milk. A city pastor who has not had s*x with
Most Read NewsView all posts
Abia governor’s wife urges women to be self-reliant
Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, the wife of Abia governor, on Thursday urged women in Abia to be self-reliant in order to be active contributors to nation
Saraki Opens Opportunity For SMEs With Made In Nigeria Challenge
In his continued quest to provide a platform for the promotion of Made in Nigeria products in order to boost Small and Medium Scale Enterprises
Imo: Okorocha Under Fire For Putting Wife in Charge of 4 Ministries
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, is currently at the receiving end of harsh criticisms following his recent claim that his wife, Nkechi, was in control
Sim card manufacturer gets govt’s support for expansion
By Naomi Uzor SecureID Limited has been assured of government support to produce more sim cards for the local and export market. The Minister of Industry, Trade
Sex Talk: Study says men used to have penis bones, but then we got married
British researchers say evolutionary monogamy is the reason you lost your bone Ever wonder why you don’t have a penis bone, even though you call your erection a
Davido to thrill at Industry Nite Special Grand Finale
By Juliet Ebirim To draw the curtains of 2016 in grand style, organizers of Industry Nite, El Carnaval in partnership with fast growing media and events
Post Your Comment below: >>