Vendors resort to 24 hour shifts

Vendors in Harare now work for 24 hours in a bid to maximize profit Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com vendors at Fourth street rank opposite Road Port said they have resorted to 24 hour shifts in a bid to maximize profits.

"We are here 24 hours a day- seven days a week in trying to get the much needed legal tender as we target cross boarder.

"Due to poverty we have hatched this plan and we take shifts in sleeping and selling our commodities when one is tired or wants to go home and bath one person takes the responsibility by so doing life will be moving on," said Tambudzai Muzanamombe.

Another vendor castigated the idea but said the motive is due to desperation since the economy is in shrinking.

"look here we are acting like security guards it is not our wish, this is due to a failed economy l cannot have quality time with my family, if l stay home or dismiss early how do l feed my family, life is really tough here," lamented David Kamuriwo.

However, a lot of indigenous people are now working 24 hours in Zimbabwe chief among them sex workers, vendors and taxi drivers in trying to put food on the table.

