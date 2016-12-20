Man who drank insecticide over freezing of MMM opens up

Adakole, a native of Ai Okpe in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State whose wedding is slated for December 28 had invested N300 thousand into the scheme last month and was expecting to get his 30 per cent income before his wedding.
Kole, as he is fondly called, attempted to take his life in Otukpo, Benue State by drinking insecticide, last Tuesday following the news that the ponzi scheme had crashed.
Speaking on his ordeal on a radio programme, Weathering the Storm with Naomi De Diva on 92.1 Vision FM Abuja and monitored by online medium, DailyPost on Tuesday, the young man said contrary to the report, he invested N750,000 in the scheme against the N350,000 that was widely reported.
Adakole, who opened up on his predicament during the phone-in programme admitted that he had earlier made profits from the scheme.
He said amid sobs, “I came to Abuja here few months back in preparation for my wedding and my friend introduced me to the MMM thing. He told me about the benefit involved, though I was a bit hesitant about it but he succeeded in convincing me to register under him.
“To be honest, I initially invested 20k into the scheme and I got 30 per cent the following month. The following month, I rendered help of N50k and I still got 30 per cent commission and my full investment back.
“This time, I believed it was real and I decided to increase the money. Before then, my fiancée had warned me against it. So I went to my cooperative to obtain a loan and they gladly gave thinking it was for my wedding. I put in N750k last month, hopping than it would yield 30 per cent income this month only to wake up one morning to discover that my account has been suspended.
“To be sincere, the best option I had then was to take my life, because I had thought of how I am going to face my woman. I didn’t even know when I took the insecticide. It was my guy, Fred who rescued me. My wedding is around the corner, I have been saving the money ahead of the wedding only to end up that way".
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Police rescue Delta monarch kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen
Barely 24 hours he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in the Warri South local government
Ibrahim Babangida is not prepared to re-marry
– Ummi Ibrahim Zeezee, an actress in the northern part of Nigeria, recently got the internet buzzing with claims she was married to Ibrahim Babangida –
FULL AUDIO: Governor Wike Caught On Tape Arranging With INEC Officials To Rig Rivers Election, Threatens To Kill INEC Officer
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),
BREAKING: Another win for PDP as Senator George Sekibo thrashes APC
Senator Thompson George, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers East senatorial district, has been declared winner of the conclusive Legislative election by the
These fine Hausa boys can snatch your girlfriend in a heartbeat
There is a special kind of beauty northerners have. Anyone can testify that both male and female northerners are beautiful and handsome and the looks
Over 6,000 maritime workers lose their jobs due to recession
- Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year - This is due to the current economic recession
Most Read NewsView all posts
''The Jihad is Well Funded'' -Catholic Church Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings
The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Kaduna state has issued a statement condemning the gruesome killings in Southern Kaduna.Read statement below:ENOUGH OF THE BLOODSHED: PRESS RELEASE
Rivers re-run: Wike, APC bicker over controversial audio recording
*Gov leads protest, demands transfer of two police officers *Killers of DSP Mhohammed Alkali arrested—Police By Jimitota Onoyume & Kingsley Omonobi RIVERS State Government and All Progressives Congress,
We didn't know how to greet you this Christmas so we decided to prepare THE PRESENTS for you!
We didn't know how to greet you with Christmas holidays...so we decided to prepare THE PRESENTS for you! There is no doubt, if you were asked
Ogunlesi Visits Badeh's Seized Mansion, Talks Stripper Poles and Underground Theatre
Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi recently visited one of the houses seized from Alex Badeh, former Chief of Defense Staff by the Federal Government.Ogunlesi shared brief
GOOD NEWS! FG commence work on Ikot-Ekpene-Umuahia highway
- The federal government has commenced palliative work on some federal roads - The Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene federal highway is already benefiting from the work - This is as
I went to Shoprite, bought two knives, stabbed my father to death, mother too
Babalola Rotimi Junior, 24, had been remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons for the alleged murder of his father and stabbing his mother into a state
Post Your Comment below: >>