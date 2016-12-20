Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

When grandma goes zumba: Cool senior lady busts a move and makes everyone go 'Wow!'

Home | News | General | When grandma goes zumba: Cool senior lady busts a move and makes everyone go 'Wow!'

Zumba classes have skyrocketed in popularity over the past couple years, and lately, they’ve been gaining favor among an entirely new age group – seniors. Dance moves are something that keeps them healthy, alive and young.

READ ALSO: Smart orangutan seeks comforts and builds a hammock in its enclosure. Take notes you humans!

Take a look at the video of one cool grandma from Brazil. 65-year-old Lola Angelisa Del Rosario is the star of her Zumba class, and she shows that age ain’t nothing but a number! Lola loves to dance Zumba and never misses a workout. She simply refuses to let her age stop her.

This woman certainly knows how to enjoy her life. I think she is a living inspiration which proves that it is never too late to learn something new!

[embedded content]

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 43 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

3 hours 45 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

3 hours 48 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

3 hours 53 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

3 hours 59 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 38 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

4 hours 58 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

5 hours 2 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

5 hours 6 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 18 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 30 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 36 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

5 hours 46 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 12 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 05:21:00 700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori

0 News 22/12/2016 05:30:00 FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas

0 News 22/12/2016 05:35:00 What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/11/2016 04:55:00 Ibrahim Babangida is not prepared to re-marry

Ibrahim Babangida is not prepared to re-marry

– Ummi Ibrahim Zeezee, an actress in the northern part of Nigeria, recently got the internet buzzing with claims she was married to Ibrahim Babangida –

0 Videos 07/12/2016 06:39:00 Senate moves to grant immunity to federal and state lawmakers

Senate moves to grant immunity to federal and state lawmakers

- The Nigerian Senate is in the process of amending the constitution to grant immunity to lawmakers at federal and state levels of government - The

0 Videos 28/11/2016 02:25:00 Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene

Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene

Some Nigerians working with an American oil and gas service firm, Weatherford International have raised the alarm over gross abuse of local laws and sharp

0 Videos 09/12/2016 02:36:00 Watch how incredibly perfect Flavour N'abania is with his kids (video)

Watch how incredibly perfect Flavour N'abania is with his kids (video)

Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N'abania or Flavour is a sensational Nigerian singer and performer. He is known for his energetic stage performances, catchy songs and

0 Videos 23/11/2016 02:51:00 Army declares 46 soldiers missing after Boko Haram attack

Army declares 46 soldiers missing after Boko Haram attack

– The Nigerian Army has officially notified families of one officer and 45 soldiers that their loved ones are nowhere to be found – The Army

0 Videos 01/12/2016 05:20:00 Angry Bodybuilder Slaps Judge In The Face After Losing Competition.. Pics/Video

Angry Bodybuilder Slaps Judge In The Face After Losing Competition.. Pics/Video

Giannis Magkos wasn't pleased with the results of the International Federation of Bodybuilders Diamond Cup in Athens over the weekend, and made sure to let

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2016 08:54:00 Aliko Dangote has been named as one of the of most powerful people in the world

Aliko Dangote has been named as one of the of most powerful people in the world

- Aliko Dangote is 68th most powerful person in the world according to Forbes magazine - He is on the same list as the likes of

0 News 16/12/2016 11:11:00 Lagos To Start Selling Lake Rice at N13,000 Per Bag Next Week

Lagos To Start Selling Lake Rice at N13,000 Per Bag Next Week

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it could not commence the sale of its Lake Rice on December 15 as earlier planned to ensure

0 News 15/12/2016 09:10:00 I Invested N25m in MMM - MC Galaxy

I Invested N25m in MMM - MC Galaxy

Popular Nigerian singer MC Galaxy seems to be among the millions of Nigerians who got disappointed by controversial money doubling scheme called MMM.On his Instagram

0 News 17/12/2016 02:41:00 Military invasion, why FG, N-Delta leaders’ talks is foot-dragging— Peretubo

Military invasion, why FG, N-Delta leaders’ talks is foot-dragging— Peretubo

NIGER-DELTA youth activist, Barrister Oweilaemi Peretubo, yesterday, said the reason the much anticipated dialogue between the Federal Government and leaders of the region had not

0 News 19/12/2016 12:25:00 PHOTO of Gunman Who Killed Russian Ambassador to Turkey

PHOTO of Gunman Who Killed Russian Ambassador to Turkey

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

0 News 19/12/2016 14:59:00 President Buhari committed to improving lives of youths – Babachir Lawal

President Buhari committed to improving lives of youths – Babachir Lawal

Sokoto – The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, says President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to improving the lives of

Most Watched Movies

cron