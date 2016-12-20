Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Nigerian Army begins road construction to Sambisa forest for its final onslaught against Boko Haram

- Nigeria Army has started the construction of road network to Sambisa forest

- The move will ease troops operations in mopping up Boko Haram insurgents

- The forest has remained a formidable fortress for the insurgents

The Nigerian Army has started the construction of road network to Sambisa forest to ease troops operations in mopping up Boko Haram insurgents.

Army begins road construction to Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army is on their final onslaught to Sambisa forest

This was revealed by Major-General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Irabor made the disclosure during a press conference at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri on Thursday, December 21.

READ ALSO: Troops arrest 504 insurgents, rescue 1,880 in Sambisa forest

His words: “We have embarked on roads construction within the Sambisa forest to open up the area and also ease our operations in within the theatre.

“Construction of the roads will ease fighting troops in their effort to mop up the Boko Haram insurgency from their hideout.”

Irabor also called on individuals and corporate organisations to support the military, emphasizing that the fight against Boko Haram is not only that of the government.

Such support, the senior office opined, was essential in reviving the economic development of the North-east region which has been devastated by the activities of the insurgents.

“I also urge the general public to continue to support the military in the North-east through the provision of useful information and not to follow the ways of some media outfit that were bent to bring down the military,” he concluded.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: JTF member injured in battle with insurgents (photos)

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, in accordance with the bid to rid Nigeria of terror threats posed by Boko Haram, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General TY Buratai, on Wednesday, December 21, commissioned dozens of motorcycles for troops in the final onslaught against the insurgents.

