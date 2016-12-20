Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Nigerians condemn celebration of Ibori’s release

Some Nigerians on Thursday expressed displeasure with the celebration of the release of James Ibori, a former Delta Governor, from a prison in London.

They said that such celebration was condemnable, unfortunate and uncalled for.

The former governor of Delta was on Wednesday released from prison in London, U.K.

Ibori was jailed in 2012, two years after he was arrested by the Interpol in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he was hiding after fleeing Nigeria.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Southwark Crown Court on April 17, 2012 after pleading guilty to 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

In spite of his guilty plea and conviction for corruption, his kinsmen at Oghara and other Urhobo communities in the Delta, however, turned the affair to a carnival as they lined up major streets dancing.

There was wild jubilation in Delta following the news of the release of the former governor.

A retired teacher, Mr Augustine, said it was unfortunate that some Nigerians celebrated criminals and those who contributed to the bad situation of the country.

He said, “It’s a shame that we are celebrating those who had contributed the increased unemployment rate in the country, lack of healthcare services, dwindling standard of education and failed democracy among other challenges.

“Until we start to change our ways and mindset, we will continue to wallow in our problems in the nation.”

In his views, Mr. Sesan Adeleye, a businessman, said such jubilation showed that politicians had successfully brainwashed some citizens with ill-gotten wealth.

He said, “The problem of some Nigerians is a clear case of poverty of the mind. We value wealth so much. They are not even bothered about why he went to prison.

“They are already waiting for him to come back so that he can continue to distribute ill-gotten money to them.

“They don’t even care that the money stolen was meant for their welfare and development.”

Also, Dr Edewede Iyamu, a private physician, said that the celebration over Ibori’s release was uncalled for as he also contributed to the pervasively poor and under developed state of the Niger Delta.

She said, “Those from Niger Delta continue to blame the Federal Government for the challenges confronting their region, whereas, people like Ibori should be held responsible.

“It is sad that people from that region are now celebrating him.”

A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Mr. Adekunle Aribisala, said something must be done to stop the celebration of criminality in the country as it was becoming rampant.

Aribisala also expressed worry that it would not be easy for the Western community to release the money in question — 18 million Pounds — to the Nigerian government.

He said, “We had the same situation when Chief Bode George and Mr. Hamza Al-Mustapha were released too, now it’s Ibori. I feel really ashamed as a Nigerian.

“We do not need people like that in our society any longer. They need to be isolated so they don’t corrupt more people.”

In her opinion, Alhaja Aishe Jelil, a civil servant, said the future of the youth who were being used by politicians called for concern.

She said, “We seem to have lost our values in this society, I wonder what the future holds for our future generations. They are celebrating Ibori because they consider him a hero and a role mode.”

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 36 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

3 hours 38 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

3 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

3 hours 46 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

3 hours 52 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 31 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

4 hours 51 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

4 hours 55 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

4 hours 59 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 11 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 23 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 29 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

5 hours 39 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 5 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 05:21:00 700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori

0 News 22/12/2016 05:30:00 FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas

0 News 22/12/2016 05:35:00 What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/12/2016 05:43:00 How Our Six Children Tragically Died of Food Poisoning in Anambra – Parents Finally Speaks (Photos+Video)

How Our Six Children Tragically Died of Food Poisoning in Anambra – Parents Finally Speaks (Photos+Video)

The family of 8 which was thrown into mourning when six siblings all died tragically after eating poisoned flour meal by an unknown person, has

0 Videos 29/11/2016 08:38:00 See the plastic rice that is being sold in Nigerian markets due to recession (video)

See the plastic rice that is being sold in Nigerian markets due to recession (video)

Nigerians are responding in diverse ways to the economic recession. We need not remind you that times are tough and things are hard in our

0 Videos 28/11/2016 03:57:00 Total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million

Total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million

– The total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million – This is despite efforts by banks to retain old customers and

0 Videos 16/12/2016 08:32:00 How lies destroy relationships?

How lies destroy relationships?

Want to build happy relationship? Still don’t know how to do this? If you read the article you will inevitably know how lies can destroy

0 Videos 15/12/2016 08:09:00 See the killer substance ladies are putting on their face and body (Photos)

See the killer substance ladies are putting on their face and body (Photos)

The cosmetics industry is a billion dollar giant. More than five make-up can be found in every home on the the average. This shows significantly

0 Videos 30/11/2016 02:00:00 Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2016 05:45:00 Andy Murray Wins 2016 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

Andy Murray Wins 2016 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

Tennis star Andy Murray won “the best year” off his career by winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the third time in

0 News 16/12/2016 04:48:00 DStv: New pop-up channel that will inspire you

DStv: New pop-up channel that will inspire you

Get inspired this season with a new pop-up channel ‘M-Net Inspire’ launching on Friday, 16 December on DStv Channel 109. M-Net Inspire will feature movies that are

0 News 16/12/2016 18:24:00 Call for SGF removal, diversionary – AYCF‬

Call for SGF removal, diversionary – AYCF‬

The Pan-Northern Group, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF has described the recent call by the federal lawmakers for the removal of the Secretary to the

0 News 15/12/2016 12:31:00 See The Deadly Cleanser People Drink Everyday In Nigeria (Photos)

See The Deadly Cleanser People Drink Everyday In Nigeria (Photos)

I am yet to understand why people buy and drink these things all in the name of cleansing their systems. A client who works where they

0 News 21/12/2016 04:26:00 9 pictures that PERFECTLY explain the 2017 budget for dummies

9 pictures that PERFECTLY explain the 2017 budget for dummies

About a week ago, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 appropriation bill to the National Assembly. The budget which is a N7.298 trillion proposal will become

0 News 15/12/2016 12:19:00 BREAKING: PDP in limbo as Appeal court panel adjourns indefinitely over Sheriff, PDP ruling

BREAKING: PDP in limbo as Appeal court panel adjourns indefinitely over Sheriff, PDP ruling

The special panel of the Appeal court sitting on the case of the dispute between senators Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff over the rightful

Most Watched Movies

cron