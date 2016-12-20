Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Zika: Infections rampant in Vietnam’s HCM City

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City has so far recorded 145 Zika patients in 23 out of its 24 districts, including 19 pregnant women, the municipal Preventive Medicine Centre said on Thursday.

It noted that among four new cases of infections, one was a local pregnant woman.

“Relevant agencies in the city are urging residents to kill mosquitoes and their larvae, use mosquito nets when sleeping, and minimize travel to affected areas,’’ it stressed.

Report says till date, Vietnam has detected 155 Zika cases, including 145 from Ho Chi Minh City.

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

