Christmas: FRSC urges drivers to be conscious during festive period

The Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Clement Oladele, has urged motorists to be conscious and respect other road users to reduce crashes during festive period.
Oladele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun that such steps would help to save lives and property during the festivity.
The sector commander, however, advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey.
“There is the need for motorists to embrace the idea of proper maintenance of their vehicles so that human errors could be reduce to the minimum,’’ he said.
Oladele also implored motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and respect other traffic officials like police, FRSC and the TRACE officials in ensuring sanity on the roads.
“Motorists need to cooperate with traffic officials that will be on special patrol, so that there will be free flow of traffic," he said.
Oladele, however, said that on the part of the FRSC, “we will ensure that all broken-down vehicles along the high ways to prevent obstruction on the roads’’.
