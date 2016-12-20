Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Christmas: FRSC urges drivers to be conscious during festive period

The Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Clement Oladele, has urged motorists to be conscious and respect other road users to reduce crashes during festive period.

Oladele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun that such steps would help to save lives and property during the festivity.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey.

“There is the need for motorists to embrace the idea of proper maintenance of their vehicles so that human errors could be reduce to the minimum,’’ he said.

Oladele also implored motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and respect other traffic officials like police, FRSC and the TRACE officials in ensuring sanity on the roads.

“Motorists need to cooperate with traffic officials that will be on special patrol, so that there will be free flow of traffic," he said.

Oladele, however, said that on the part of the FRSC, “we will ensure that all broken-down vehicles along the high ways to prevent obstruction on the roads’’.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

3 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

3 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

3 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

3 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

4 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

4 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

5 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

5 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 05:21:00 700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

700 billion trapped in private placement scams as jubilation rocks Delta over Ibori' s freedom

National daily newspapers in Nigeria today, December 22, 2016 focused on several reports with most reporting the release of former Delta state governor James Ibori

0 News 22/12/2016 05:30:00 FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom

- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas

0 News 22/12/2016 05:35:00 What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

What are the methods to prolong sexual act or longevity in bed?

How to increase longevity in bed? Longevity in bed and its increasing have always been very important issues to consider. You can come across a great

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 08/12/2016 08:40:00 You can never do the things these incredible animals do

You can never do the things these incredible animals do

Animals from time immemorial have been an exceptional specie with amazing skills and characteristics that humans would wish they have. In this list, we will

0 Videos 12/12/2016 09:18:00 Panic In Rivers As Armed Men Stop Gov Wike From Entering INEC Office. Pics/Video

Panic In Rivers As Armed Men Stop Gov Wike From Entering INEC Office. Pics/Video

There's an ongoing pandemonium in Rivers state after governor Nyesom Wike accompanied by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party stormed the INEC office few hours

0 Videos 13/12/2016 03:17:00 Soldiers fighting Boko Haram to return to their families after 6 months

Soldiers fighting Boko Haram to return to their families after 6 months

- The chief of army staff has promised soldiers fighting in the North-East that they will be rotated six months after their deployment - The chief

0 Videos 26/11/2016 02:04:00 Soon-to-be bride, Zahra Buhari, engages in charity work in Abuja (WATCH)

Soon-to-be bride, Zahra Buhari, engages in charity work in Abuja (WATCH)

Zahra who in a couple of days would be getting married to her fiance, Ahmed Indimi, yesterday engaged in some charity work in the Federal

0 Videos 28/11/2016 05:18:00 Zahra Buhari Gets Customized Marriage Boxes From Indimi Family [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

Zahra Buhari Gets Customized Marriage Boxes From Indimi Family [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

Zahra Buhari has received customized LV boxes from the Indimi family. According to insiders, the boxes are called Laife, and in Northern tradition, the groom's

0 Videos 20/12/2016 07:26:00 10 common mistakes we all do when negotiating our salaries

10 common mistakes we all do when negotiating our salaries

Discussion of the salary during the interview is the most difficult episode of your dialogue with the outsourcer. We will try to help you to

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 22:46:00 Eagles get bonus for Algeria win

Eagles get bonus for Algeria win

•NFF silent on Zambia win Super Eagles will enjoy a merry Christmas as they will be paid their win bonus of $5,000-a-man for a 3-1 home

0 News 18/12/2016 14:36:00 Fayose - I Cannot Be Removed

Fayose - I Cannot Be Removed

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has debunked negative prophecies stating that he will be impeached. Fayose made this declaration on Sunday, December 18, in Ado-Ekiti,

0 News 16/12/2016 01:06:00 “Nigeria's Hairiest Woman” Queen Okafor flaunts major Boobs and Butt (Photos)

“Nigeria's Hairiest Woman” Queen Okafor flaunts major Boobs and Butt (Photos)

Queen Okafor, Nigeria's Hairiest Woman is still letting us all know she has no rival in the hair game, as she have showed off major

0 News 22/12/2016 04:18:00 Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter

Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter

Spanish football expert, Graham Hunter, has claimed that Real Madrid will make an audacious bid to sign Lionel Messi from rivals, Barcelona.Madrid will be able

0 News 21/12/2016 04:27:00 Yuletide: NSCDC to deploy 6,000 personnel across Lagos State

Yuletide: NSCDC to deploy 6,000 personnel across Lagos State

The Lagos State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it will deploy 6,000 personnel to provide security across the state during

0 News 17/12/2016 06:14:00 Hours after the wedding, Zahra Buhari had this to say about her new husband

Hours after the wedding, Zahra Buhari had this to say about her new husband

Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi had a successful wedding ceremony yesterday, Friday, December 16.Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi During their busy and eventful day, Zahra Buhari

Most Watched Movies

cron